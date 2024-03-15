NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts project Malik Nabers to the Falcons in first post-free agency edition

Kyle Stackpole, CBS

Date: March 6

March 6 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Stackpole's analysis: "If the Falcons add a veteran QB, there's a decent chance they go defense with this selection. However, QBs going with the first four picks make Malik Nabers available here, and the LSU star is too good for Atlanta to pass up."

Josh Edwards, CBS

Date: March 14

March 14 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Edwards' analysis: "Atlanta does not have a pass rusher who inspires fear from the opposition. Dallas Turner has the athletic profile of a pass rusher who can reach that level. He is a young, ascending player with his best football ahead of him."

Field Yates, ESPN

Date: March 14

March 14 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Yates' analysis: "The Falcons came into the offseason and aggressively pursued quarterback upgrades, and they moved swiftly to lure Cousins to Atlanta on a huge $180 million deal. That enables them to address any other needs on the roster with the most important position already secure. And it certainly erases any speculation that the Falcons might address QB via the draft.

The Falcons did not have a single player record more than 6.5 sacks last season, and the two players who reached that number -- Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree -- are unsigned free agents. Turner had an incredible combine performance, solidifying that he's the most talented pass-rusher in this draft class. He had 10 sacks in 2023 and shows really impressive burst and power. He could help Atlanta big time; the Falcons had 42 sacks (tied for 21st) and a 30.9% pass rush win rate (32nd) last season."

Diante Lee, The Athletic

Date: March 11

March 11 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State