NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts project Malik Nabers to the Falcons in first post-free agency edition

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2024 NFL Draft.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Since signing quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Falcons have reportedly added four wide receivers, and analysts project they could also do the same in the draft.
Malik Nabers of LSU has appeared in the roundup before, but in this post-free agency edition the wide receiver's name comes up more than once.
In the previous roundup, many predicted the Falcons go with an edge rusher at No. 8 overall, and that's still a similar theme especially as Atlanta answered the looming quarterback question.
Check out the latest roundup projections:
Tom Fornelli, CBS
- Date: March 11
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Fornelli's analysis: "As I said earlier, in this scenario, Kirk Cousins has joined the Falcons, and now Cousins finds himself going from Justin Jefferson to a team with Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and now Malik Nabers. This offense would be terrifying."
Kyle Stackpole, CBS
- Date: March 6
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Stackpole's analysis: "If the Falcons add a veteran QB, there's a decent chance they go defense with this selection. However, QBs going with the first four picks make Malik Nabers available here, and the LSU star is too good for Atlanta to pass up."
Josh Edwards, CBS
- Date: March 14
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Edwards' analysis: "Atlanta does not have a pass rusher who inspires fear from the opposition. Dallas Turner has the athletic profile of a pass rusher who can reach that level. He is a young, ascending player with his best football ahead of him."
Field Yates, ESPN
- Date: March 14
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Yates' analysis: "The Falcons came into the offseason and aggressively pursued quarterback upgrades, and they moved swiftly to lure Cousins to Atlanta on a huge $180 million deal. That enables them to address any other needs on the roster with the most important position already secure. And it certainly erases any speculation that the Falcons might address QB via the draft.
The Falcons did not have a single player record more than 6.5 sacks last season, and the two players who reached that number -- Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree -- are unsigned free agents. Turner had an incredible combine performance, solidifying that he's the most talented pass-rusher in this draft class. He had 10 sacks in 2023 and shows really impressive burst and power. He could help Atlanta big time; the Falcons had 42 sacks (tied for 21st) and a 30.9% pass rush win rate (32nd) last season."
Diante Lee, The Athletic
- Date: March 11
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Lee's analysis: "Verse has improved as a pass-rusher every season in college and is coming off a season that saw him earn a career-high 90.8 pass-rushing grade that tied for seventh among edge defenders in this draft class."