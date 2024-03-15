 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts project Malik Nabers to the Falcons in first post-free agency edition

Now that the Falcons have their quarterback, the projected picks shift to a possible offensive weapon. 

Mar 15, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

DISCLAIMER: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2024 NFL Draft.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Since signing quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Falcons have reportedly added four wide receivers, and analysts project they could also do the same in the draft.

Malik Nabers of LSU has appeared in the roundup before, but in this post-free agency edition the wide receiver's name comes up more than once.

In the previous roundup, many predicted the Falcons go with an edge rusher at No. 8 overall, and that's still a similar theme especially as Atlanta answered the looming quarterback question.

Check out the latest roundup projections:

Tom Fornelli, CBS

  • Date: March 11
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Fornelli's analysis: "As I said earlier, in this scenario, Kirk Cousins has joined the Falcons, and now Cousins finds himself going from Justin Jefferson to a team with Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and now Malik Nabers. This offense would be terrifying."

Related Links

1920x1080 (2)

Kyle Stackpole, CBS

  • Date: March 6
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Stackpole's analysis: "If the Falcons add a veteran QB, there's a decent chance they go defense with this selection. However, QBs going with the first four picks make Malik Nabers available here, and the LSU star is too good for Atlanta to pass up."

Josh Edwards, CBS

  • Date: March 14
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Edwards' analysis: "Atlanta does not have a pass rusher who inspires fear from the opposition. Dallas Turner has the athletic profile of a pass rusher who can reach that level. He is a young, ascending player with his best football ahead of him."

Field Yates, ESPN

  • Date: March 14
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Yates' analysis: "The Falcons came into the offseason and aggressively pursued quarterback upgrades, and they moved swiftly to lure Cousins to Atlanta on a huge $180 million deal. That enables them to address any other needs on the roster with the most important position already secure. And it certainly erases any speculation that the Falcons might address QB via the draft.

The Falcons did not have a single player record more than 6.5 sacks last season, and the two players who reached that number -- Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree -- are unsigned free agents. Turner had an incredible combine performance, solidifying that he's the most talented pass-rusher in this draft class. He had 10 sacks in 2023 and shows really impressive burst and power. He could help Atlanta big time; the Falcons had 42 sacks (tied for 21st) and a 30.9% pass rush win rate (32nd) last season."

Diante Lee, The Athletic

  • Date: March 11
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Lee's analysis: "Verse has improved as a pass-rusher every season in college and is coming off a season that saw him earn a career-high 90.8 pass-rushing grade that tied for seventh among edge defenders in this draft class."

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

Falcons sign wide receiver Darnell Mooney

The former fifth-round draft pick had 31 receptions for 414 yards and a touchdown in 2023.
news

'The team is just so ready to take off:' Charlie Woerner excited to take playoff experience to his hometown team

After four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Charlie Woerner looks to bring consistency and grittiness to the Falcons. 
news

Falcons agree to terms on trade to acquire wide receiver Rondale Moore, send quarterback Desmond Ridder to Arizona Cardinals

A day after signing QB Kirk Cousins to a multi-year deal, the Falcons are packaging Desmond Ridder to Arizona.
news

Falcons sign offensive lineman Storm Norton

The Falcons have now brought back two offensive lineman who were bound for free agency from their 2023 roster.
news

Falcons sign wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge

KhaDarel Hodge joins Drake London as the only returner at receiver from the 2023 squad. 
news

A behind the scenes look into Kirk Cousins' first hours as an Atlanta Falcon

How a day that was meant to be an introduction felt more like a homecoming. 
news

'This could be fun': Quarterback Kirk Cousins prioritizing continuity for a Falcons team eager to win

The Falcons' new quarterback is already thinking about how he can bond and build this team for 2024.
news

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins expects to be 'full speed' by training camp

Atlanta's new quarterback tore his Achilles tendon in Week 8 of the 2023 season.
news

Falcons to receive third-round pick following Calvin Ridley deal with Tennessee Titans

The Falcons originally traded Ridley to Jacksonville, with stipulations about draft compensation based on his continuation in the league beyond the 2023 season. 
news

Falcons sign quarterback Kirk Cousins

The veteran quarterback has reportedly signed on to a four-year deal worth up to $180 million. 
news

Falcons sign tight end Charlie Woerner

Woerner spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Top News

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts project Malik Nabers to the Falcons in first post-free agency edition

Falcons sign wide receiver Darnell Mooney

'The team is just so ready to take off:' Charlie Woerner excited to take playoff experience to his hometown team

Falcons agree to terms on trade to acquire wide receiver Rondale Moore, send quarterback Desmond Ridder to Arizona Cardinals

Advertising