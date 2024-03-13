 Skip to main content
NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Falcons go after offensive weapon in first round after reportedly signing QB Kirk Cousins

The Falcons may have QB1, but they need significant depth at wide receiver. With so many top-receiving prospects in the draft, they could absolutely look to build strength there. 

Mar 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

At 4 p.m. ET this afternoon, teams will be allowed to officially announce the signings NFL insiders have been reporting for the last couple of days during the legal tampering window. For the Falcons, that means reportedly inking a starting quarterback.

Unless you've been living under a rock, the Falcons have reportedly signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal valued at $180 million with $100 million fully guaranteed. It's a big-time move, arguably the biggest move of the offseason of any team thus far. The Falcons said they wanted to be aggressive in their hunt for QB1. This aggression showed up.

With the money (reportedly) doled out to Cousins, though, that gives the Falcons less cap space to maneuver in free agency. That doesn't mean the Falcons will sign just Cousins and Cousins alone. They have to continue building out the roster. An important piece of that roster building involves the wide receiver position.

Drake London is the only true receiver from the 2023 squad the Falcons have carrying over to the roster in 2024. Players like Scotty Miller, KhaDarel Hodge and Mack Hollins are all expected to hit the open market Wednesday afternoon. So, yes, the Falcons need reinforcements out wide. They began that refueling process on Tuesday, reportedly signing former Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney to a 3-year deal worth $39 million. So, the Falcons have London and Mooney, but what about a first-round pick?

In this second version of our full, first-round mock draft, the Falcons find a compliment to the receiver room at No. 8 overall, the exact spot they got London two years ago.

CHI
1
Caleb Williams
QB | USC

via Carolina Panthers

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, WR, TE

Analysis: One of these days I won't have the Bears taking Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. Today is not that day.

WAS
2
Drake Maye
QB | UNC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, EDGE, WR

Analysis: Last week I mocked Maye to the Falcons. A lot of you didn't like that idea. Which is OK. I understand. Maye to the Commanders and Dan Quinn maybe make more sense anyways.

NE
3
Jayden Daniels
QB | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, TE, OT

Analysis: Truthfully, I saw the Patriots being a team many other quarterback-hungry teams looked to trade into the No. 3 spot with. However, that thought drastically changed when New England sent Mac Jones to the Jaguars. They need a quarterback, and Daniels is (arguably) the best available with Maye and Williams off the board.

ARI
4
Marvin Harrison, Jr.
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, DT, IOL

Analysis: I know I sent Harrison to Arizona last week, but if quarterbacks go 1-2-3, I don't see the Cardinals choosing to skip out on the best receiver in the class. Not when they need one.

MIN
5
J.J. McCarthy
QB | Michigan

via the Los Angeles Chargers, who receive a future first-round pick and the Vikings' No. 11 and No. 42 overall pick.

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, EDGE, IOL

Analysis: With Cousins packing up to head to Atlanta, the Vikings are in need of a quarterback restock. Well into the night Monday, it was reported the Vikings had agreed to terms with QB Sam Darnold on a one-year deal valued at $10 million. They have to be thinking about what comes of the position beyond 2024, and could that be McCarthy? They probably couldn't wait for him to potentially fall to No. 11 (their original pick), so they find a willing trade partner in the Chargers to move up to ensure they get the former Michigan QB.

NYG
6
Malik Nabers
WR | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, RB, IOL

Analysis: The Giants were able to fill a lot of their needs via free agency. They've reportedly come to terms with OLB Brian Burns, RB Devin Singletary and offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan Jr. The boys up front were the important gets for the Giants in regards to how free agency affects draft strategy. So, with those needs filled up, the Giants can look for a true playmaker. Someone with Nabers' skill set could make a lot of sense for New York.

TEN
7
Joe Alt
OT | Notre Dame

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, CB, WR

Analysis: Alt to the Titans makes too much sense at this point, which is why I am sticking with this pick from Mock Draft 1.0 to 2.0.

ATL
8
Rome Odunze
WR | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE

Analysis: Though not officially official, yet, the Falcons have their quarterback. But as stated in the lede, they can use some wide receiver depth. They have London and (nearly) Mooney in-house. Adding a player like Odunze to go along with offensive weapons like Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Tyler Allgeier, too? It would continue to mount Atlanta's onslaught of options for Cousins. That, and thinking the Falcons go the offensive weapon route with No. 8 overall isn't far-fetched in the slightest. They've done it before, after all.

CHI
9
Brock Bowers
TE | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, WR, TE

Analysis: If you're Chicago, you have to feel pretty dang good about your top-10 loot. Williams with Bowers is a dynamic offensive duo with tremendous potential to completely revamp the offensive unit, which is something Chicago is likely looking to do after not reaching what they feel is their potential in the last couple years.

NYJ
10
Olu Fashanu
OT | Penn State


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, S

Analysis: Fashanu continues to rise up draft boards as the weeks go on, with some analysts placing him above Alt. Regardless, though, I don't see either tackle falling out of the top 10, not with the Jets at No. 10.

LAC
11
Terrion Arnold
CB | Alabama

via the Minnesota Vikings

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, RB, DT

Analysis: Not too shabby of a trade for the Chargers. They move down, pick up who they wanted (and likely needed) all while accumulating more picks. A good day at the office in L.A.

DEN
12
Michael Penix Jr.
QB | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DT, TE

Analysis: I'll be honest. I toyed around with the idea of the Broncos trading out of the No. 12 spot and moving down so an offensive tackle hungry team could jump the Raiders at No. 13. However, the more I realized just how much the Broncos need a quarterback, the more I couldn't see them moving out of this spot. If anything, they'll need to rise up the draft order. In this scenario, though, they still land a quarterback.

LV
13
Taliese Fuaga
OT | Oregon State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, IOL, OT

Analysis: In a world where the offensive tackle depth is this deep, the Raiders find themselves swimming.

NOR
14
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, WR, OT

Analysis: Are the Saints in desperate need of a presence off the edge? Yes. However, the hole that Michael Thomas left on the Saints roster is too noticeable not to fill. And with the Saints needing premium position players on the cheap, the best way is through a rookie deal. So, all of that points to Thomas.

IND
15
Nate Wiggins
CB | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, WR, CB

Analysis: A lot of draft analysts have the Colts going with a wide receiver or cornerback at No. 15. With so many receivers off the board, I like the idea of taking one of the top-3 corners in the class over a top-6 or 7 receiver.

SEA
16
Dallas Turner
EDGE | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, IOL

Analysis: The Seahawks have no idea how Turner fell this far. Honestly, I don't either. How did I get here?

JAX
17
Jared Verse
EDGE | FSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OG, WR

Analysis: OK, here come the edge rushers. We were all wondering where they were, right? Look. The top-15 teams just really needed offensive bodies, OK?!

CIN
18
JC Latham
OT | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com) WR, OT, DT

Analysis: It's wild that there are still so many top talents at offensive tackle left on the board. But also, not surprising at all.

LAR
19
Laiatu Latu
EDGE | UCLA

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, S

Analysis: I promise I didn't even think about how easy of a move (or rather non-move) this would be for Latu when I made this pick.

PIT
20
Amarius Mims
OT | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OT, IOL

Analysis: I was going back and forth about giving the Steelers a cornerback but figured they probably needed someone to protect Russell Wilson (or Kenny Pickett) so Mims it is.

21
Jackson Powers-Johnson
IOL | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, S, WR

Analysis: The Dolphins have a major void along their offensive interior. Powers-Johnson is someone who could immediately help fill that void. Also, with so many tackles sprinkled throughout this draft class, it leaves the door open for someone like the Dolphins to get one of the best interior linemen.

PHI
22
Keon Coleman
WR | Florida State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): RB, WR, CB

Analysis: The Eagles swooped up running back Saquon Barkley in free agency. So, they've filled their need there. With so many solid wide receivers still on the board, it makes sense to go after one if you're the Eagles.

HOU
23
Jer'Zhan Newton
DT | Illinois

via Cleveland Browns

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, DT, CB

Analysis: The Texans signed former Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah to a one-year deal, so they prioritized cornerback depth at least a little during free agency. So, for the sake of doing something different, I like the idea of the Texans taking the best defensive tackle in the class if he's there. Fortunately for Houston, he is.

DAL
24
Tyler Guyton
OT | Oklahoma

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, RB, IOL

Analysis: Dallas decision-makers reportedly met with at least 11 offensive linemen at the NFL Combine two weeks ago. If true, someone like Guyton would certainly make the first-round list of potential players for the Cowboys who could use a tackle or two.

GB
25
Quinyon Mitchell
CB | Toledo

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OT, CB

Analysis: The Packers picked up an important signing in safety Xavier McKinney, the top free agent at the position on the market this offseason. If someone like Mitchell falls to them at No. 25, pairing him in the secondary with a player of McKinney's caliber wouldn't be a terrible idea, especially when they need cornerback reinforcements.

TB
26
Troy Fautanu
IOL | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, IOL

Analysis: In our last mock draft, I had Michael Penix Jr. heading to Tampa Bay. Now that Baker Mayfield is back on a longer deal and the Bucs running it back with Mike Evans, too, I switched gears to focus on the offensive line when thinking about a Tampa Bay first-round draft.

ARZ
27
Xavier Worthy
WR | Texas

via Houston Texans

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, DT, IOL

Analysis: I was set and ready to give the Cardinals some help along the defensive interior, but then they went and signed Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones (a move I don't hate for them). So, that brought me back to the wide receiver class, and everyone's favorite rising star caught my eye.

BUF
28
Chop Robinson
EDGE | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, DT, EDGE

Analysis: As the edge rushers started falling in this mock draft, Buffalo is a team that couldn't be more pleased.

DET
29
Zach Frazier
IOL | West Virginia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OG, EDGE

Analysis: The Lions essentially revamped their cornerback position this week. So, they went towards a substance pick in the first round of the draft with an interior lineman.

BAL
30
Jordan Morgan
IOL | Arizona

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OG, WR

Analysis: Baltimore made a splash this week, signing running back Derrick Henry. He needs someone to block for him, right? Sure he does. And Morgan is someone who has versatility across the line of scrimmage that could work for a team like the Ravens.

SF
31
Kool-Aid McKinstry
CB | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, OT

Analysis: The 49ers beefed up their pass rush by signing Leonard Floyd to a two-year deal. So, there goes my hope of giving them an edge rusher. But that means I still get to give them McKinstry, so is it really a lost hope?

KC
32
Michael Hall Jr.
DT | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, WR, OT

Analysis: This may not be the move many agree with, but I like the idea of someone like Hall working alongside Chris Jones for a couple years as he eases his way into the league and Jones works his way through his 5-year extension. You can never have too many disruptive defensive tackles.

