NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Several analysts project Jared Verse to Falcons after solid combine showing 

DISCLAIMER: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2024 NFL draft.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jared Verse made waves at the NFL Combine as the Florida State edge rusher enters AtlantaFalcons.com's mock draft roundup for the first time, not just once but several times.
In the last edition, roundup 5.0, the combine was still ongoing and analysts were still very high on the Falcons picking Dallas Turner of Alabama. Turner is still a common name associated with the Falcons — along with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels — but Verse picked up steam in the edge rusher conversation.
Let's take a look at the latest roundup projections:
Lance Zierlein, NFL
- Date: March 4
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Zierlein's analysis: "Let's go out on a limb and predict the Falcons make a trade with the Bears for QB Justin Fields or sign Kirk Cousins. If that happens, Atlanta could turn its attention to the pass rush and land a game-ready powerhouse ready to attack the pocket and play the run."
Ryan Wilson, CBS
- Date: March 6
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Wilson's analysis: "Jared Verse's combine performance reinforced everything we all saw on tape the last two seasons at Florida State. He's a powerful pass-rusher with a non-stop motor who shows up big when the game is on the line."
Will Brinson, CBS
- Date: March 5
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Brinson's analysis: "The Falcons are THRILLED to find Daniels sitting here, even though he doesn't necessarily fit the coaching staff's description. Plus, I think they'll sign a veteran quarterback in free agency, giving Daniels a year plus to sit and learn Zac Robinson's system."
Jordan Reid, ESPN
- Date: March 5
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Reid's analysis: "Atlanta has leaned heavily on offense in the first round over the past few years, but I think GM Terry Fontenot will go defense this time around. With the way this board fell, he can get the best prospect in the class on that side of the ball. At 6-3 and 247 pounds, Turner is a long and explosive pass-rusher who has continued to improve every season. Atlanta was last in pass rush win rate last season (30.9%), but Turner can help; he posted 10 sacks and got pressure 16.7% of the time in 2023 (both top 10 in the FBS)."
Gordon McGuinness, PFF
- Date: March 4
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
McGuinness' analysis: "Verse has improved as a pass-rusher every season in college and is coming off a season that saw him earn a career-high 90.8 pass-rushing grade that tied for seventh among edge defenders in this draft class."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
- Date: March 5
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Iyer's analysis: "Turner turned more heads as the best pass rusher in this class at the combine with an awesome display of his athleticism in getting to the quarterback. Speaking of QB, this presumes the Falcons will go the veteran route for their next starter (Justin Fields? Russell Wilson? Kirk Cousins?), freeing them up to get an ace bookend."