 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Several analysts project Jared Verse to Falcons after solid combine showing 

In the first post-combine edition, edge rusher Jared Verse of Florida State enters the roundup more than once.

Mar 08, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

DISCLAIMER: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2024 NFL draft.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jared Verse made waves at the NFL Combine as the Florida State edge rusher enters AtlantaFalcons.com's mock draft roundup for the first time, not just once but several times.

In the last edition, roundup 5.0, the combine was still ongoing and analysts were still very high on the Falcons picking Dallas Turner of Alabama. Turner is still a common name associated with the Falcons — along with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels — but Verse picked up steam in the edge rusher conversation.

Let's take a look at the latest roundup projections:

Lance Zierlein, NFL

  • Date: March 4
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Zierlein's analysis: "Let's go out on a limb and predict the Falcons make a trade with the Bears for QB Justin Fields or sign Kirk Cousins. If that happens, Atlanta could turn its attention to the pass rush and land a game-ready powerhouse ready to attack the pocket and play the run."

Related Links

1920x1080mockdraft

Ryan Wilson, CBS

  • Date: March 6
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Wilson's analysis: "Jared Verse's combine performance reinforced everything we all saw on tape the last two seasons at Florida State. He's a powerful pass-rusher with a non-stop motor who shows up big when the game is on the line."

Will Brinson, CBS

  • Date: March 5
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Brinson's analysis: "The Falcons are THRILLED to find Daniels sitting here, even though he doesn't necessarily fit the coaching staff's description. Plus, I think they'll sign a veteran quarterback in free agency, giving Daniels a year plus to sit and learn Zac Robinson's system."

Jordan Reid, ESPN

  • Date: March 5
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Reid's analysis: "Atlanta has leaned heavily on offense in the first round over the past few years, but I think GM Terry Fontenot will go defense this time around. With the way this board fell, he can get the best prospect in the class on that side of the ball. At 6-3 and 247 pounds, Turner is a long and explosive pass-rusher who has continued to improve every season. Atlanta was last in pass rush win rate last season (30.9%), but Turner can help; he posted 10 sacks and got pressure 16.7% of the time in 2023 (both top 10 in the FBS)."

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

  • Date: March 4
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

McGuinness' analysis: "Verse has improved as a pass-rusher every season in college and is coming off a season that saw him earn a career-high 90.8 pass-rushing grade that tied for seventh among edge defenders in this draft class."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

  • Date: March 5
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Iyer's analysis: "Turner turned more heads as the best pass rusher in this class at the combine with an awesome display of his athleticism in getting to the quarterback. Speaking of QB, this presumes the Falcons will go the veteran route for their next starter (Justin Fields? Russell Wilson? Kirk Cousins?), freeing them up to get an ace bookend."

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

Falcons free agents, Part II: Which 2023 defensive players should re-sign with Atlanta in 2024? 

Seven defensive players are set to become free agents next week, how many should the Falcons consider re-signing? 
news

2024 Free Agency Tracker: Updating Falcons free agency signings, extensions and reports 

Your one-stop shop for all Falcons free agency moves and updates. 
news

Falcons free agents, Part I: Who from the 2023 offensive unit should return to Atlanta in 2024?

Eighteen players from the 2023 Falcons roster are bound for free agency come next week. Who from the offensive side of the ball should the Falcons consider re-signing?
news

Falcons re-sign inside linebacker Nate Landman

The Colorado product originally joined the Falcons in 2022 as an undrafted free agent.
news

Question of the Week: Who is the top free agent about to hit the market?

The 2024 free agency period officially opens next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
news

NFL Mock Draft 1.0: A trade with Patriots puts Falcons in position to draft top quarterback

Mock draft season is in full swing. So, we had to get in on the action, too, with having the Falcons pull an aggressive move into the top-three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Falcons positions of need as 2024 free agency looms

The 2024 free agency period officially opens next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the Falcons are bound to be in the market for certain key positions.
news

Falcons re-sign offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil 

Neuzil was the Falcons backup center in 2023, making four starts in relief for Drew Dalman. 
news

COLUMN: What consensus of national media opinions at NFL Combine could hypothesize about Falcons future

The decision the Falcons ultimately make at quarterback will dictate the level of patience extended to them in 2024. 
news

Is there a world in which the Falcons draft a receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze? Perhaps

It was wideouts and quarterbacks podium day at the NFL Combine on Friday. The Falcons have a few holes to fill at receiver. Could one of these draft-eligible receivers be a fit? 
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: ESPN's Mel Kiper projects Falcons take Dallas Turner at No. 8 overall 

As the NFL Scouting Combine continues, analysts identify which players the Falcons could take in the first round.  

Top News

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Several analysts project Jared Verse to Falcons after solid combine showing 

Falcons free agents, Part II: Which 2023 defensive players should re-sign with Atlanta in 2024? 

2024 Free Agency Tracker: Updating Falcons free agency signings, extensions and reports 

Falcons free agents, Part I: Who from the 2023 offensive unit should return to Atlanta in 2024?

Advertising