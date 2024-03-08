NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Several analysts project Jared Verse to Falcons after solid combine showing 

Ryan Wilson, CBS

Date: March 6

March 6 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Wilson's analysis: "Jared Verse's combine performance reinforced everything we all saw on tape the last two seasons at Florida State. He's a powerful pass-rusher with a non-stop motor who shows up big when the game is on the line."

Will Brinson, CBS

Date: March 5

March 5 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Brinson's analysis: "The Falcons are THRILLED to find Daniels sitting here, even though he doesn't necessarily fit the coaching staff's description. Plus, I think they'll sign a veteran quarterback in free agency, giving Daniels a year plus to sit and learn Zac Robinson's system."

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Date: March 5

March 5 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Reid's analysis: "Atlanta has leaned heavily on offense in the first round over the past few years, but I think GM Terry Fontenot will go defense this time around. With the way this board fell, he can get the best prospect in the class on that side of the ball. At 6-3 and 247 pounds, Turner is a long and explosive pass-rusher who has continued to improve every season. Atlanta was last in pass rush win rate last season (30.9%), but Turner can help; he posted 10 sacks and got pressure 16.7% of the time in 2023 (both top 10 in the FBS)."

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

Date: March 4

March 4 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

McGuinness' analysis: "Verse has improved as a pass-rusher every season in college and is coming off a season that saw him earn a career-high 90.8 pass-rushing grade that tied for seventh among edge defenders in this draft class."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Date: March 5

March 5 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama