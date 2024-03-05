 Skip to main content
Advertising

Falcons positions of need as 2024 free agency looms

The 2024 free agency period officially opens next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the Falcons are bound to be in the market for certain key positions.

Mar 05, 2024 at 12:47 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Chaos can ensue at 4 p.m. ET next Wednesday when the 2024 NFL free agency period officially opens, and the Atlanta Falcons are bound to be in the market as they begin to build their roster under new head coach Raheem Morris.

Below are five positions of need for the Falcons in 2024, with the caveat that one is being doubled down on.

QUARTERBACKS

There's no escaping the fact the Falcons need a new starting quarterback. Neither Morris, nor general manager Terry Fontenot have even attempted to shy away from that, even with Desmond Ridder still rostered. Last season's efforts were not enough, and therefore, Atlanta is on the hunt for QB1.

The Falcons could very well draft a quarterback, given they have the No. 8 overall pick with some wiggle room to trade up or down. Though, up would make more sense if going this route.

Speaking of trading, the Falcons also do that with another team willing to negotiate their own quarterback away.

Or the Falcons could explore the free agency market. Who's out there? Here are three options, hyperlinked to their respective OverTheCap.com profiles for contract history.

  1. Kirk Cousins: The one-year extension Cousins signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 will come to an end, leaving Cousins to possibly search for his third team since joining the league in 2012.
  2. Russell Wilson: The Denver Broncos announced Wilson’s release Monday despite him being in the in the midst of a contract set to expire in 2029.
  3. Jacoby Brissett: The one-year contract Brissett signed with the Washington Commanders in 2022 will come to an end, leaving Brissett to search for possibly his sixth team since 2016.

Honorable NFC South mention: Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not re-signed the man who helped lead them to a conference title in 2023. They did, however, agree to re-sign Mike Evans, who according to ESPN's Adam Schefter can serve as a "recruiting pitch" to bring back Mayfield, too.

WIDE RECEIVERS x2

Regardless of which direction the Falcons go at quarterback, he'll need someone to throw the ball to, and right now, the only returner from 2023 is Drake London. While the former first-round draft pick is good, he cannot work alone.

Let's get to the potentials.

  1. Marquise Brown: The Baltimore Ravens drafted Brown in 2019 then traded him in 2022 to the Arizona Cardinals, who picked up his fifth-year option.
  2. Odell Beckham Jr: The one-year contract Beckham signed with the Ravens in 2022 will come to an end, leaving Beckham to search for possibly his fifth team since 2014.
  3. Gabe Davis: The Buffalo Bills did not pick up Davis' fifth-year option, so his rookie contract from 2020 is set to end.

This is actually a position in which the Falcons could very well double dip. They kind of need to. If they do dip back into the free agency market, here are more names to consider.

  1. Darnell Mooney: The Chicago Bears drafted Mooney in 2020, but Mooney reportedly turned down a three-year extension prior to the 2023 season.
  2. D.J. Chark: The one-year contract Chark signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2022 will come to an end, leaving Chark to search for possibly his fourth team since 2018.
  3. Chris Samuel: The three-year contract Samuel signed with the Commanders in 2021 will come to an end, leaving Samuel to search for possibly his third team since 2017.

Honorable NFC South mention: Michael Thomas

The one-year contract Thomas signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2023 will come to an end, leaving Thomas to search for possibly his second team since 2016.

Related Links

Drake_QoW

CORNERBACKS

The Falcons need to find A.J. Terrell a consistent dance partner at this spot in the secondary. Terrell was the only player to start every game here in 2023. Otherwise, his counterpart began as Jeff Okudah but finished as Clark Phillips III.

Terrell is a lock in 2024, still under contract. Phillips will also return, but his status as a starter remains in question. Okudah will become a free agent now that his rookie contract is up, with the possibility of re-signing in Atlanta.

So, if not Phillips or Okudah again, then who?

  1. Kendall Fuller: The four-year contract Fuller signed with the Commanders in 2020 will come to an end, leaving Fuller to search for possibly his third team since 2016.
  2. Chidobe Awuzie: The three-year contract Awuzie signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 will come to an end, leaving Awuzie to search for possibly his third team since 2017.
  3. Stephon Gilmore: The Indianapolis Colts signed Gilmore to a two-year contract in 2022 and traded him in 2023 to the Dallas Cowboys, who have not re-signed him.

Honorable NFC South mention: Okudah

The Falcons could re-sign Okudah, who started nine games last year after being traded to Atlanta from the Detroit Lions in the offseason.

DEFENSIVE ENDS/EDGE RUSHERS

There was a major uptick in performance among the Falcons defensive ends and edge rushers last season, going from 9.5 sacks in 2022 to 25 sacks in 2023 among the position group. Issue is, big names such as Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree are about to become free agents. Those two combined for 13 sacks.

So, there are potential voids the Falcons will need to fill if they want to keep trending upward defensively in 2024. Possible plugs include:

  1. Danielle Hunter: The one-year contract Hunter signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 will come to an end, leaving Hunter to search for possibly his second team since 2015.
  2. Jonathan Greenard: The Houston Texans drafted Greenard with a third-round pick in 2020, so his four-year contract will come to an end now.
  1. Chase Young: The Commanders drafted Young in 2020 and traded him in 2023 to the San Francisco 49ers, who have not re-signed him with the expiration of his rookie contract looming.

Honorable NFC South mention: Campbell or Dupree

The one-year contracts both Campbell and Dupree signed with the Falcons in 2023 will come to an end when the new league year begins, but one or both could re-sign.

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

Falcons re-sign offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil 

Neuzil was the Falcons backup center in 2023, making four starts in relief for Drew Dalman. 
news

COLUMN: What consensus of national media opinions at NFL Combine could hypothesize about Falcons future

The decision the Falcons ultimately make at quarterback will dictate the level of patience extended to them in 2024. 
news

Is there a world in which the Falcons draft a receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze? Perhaps

It was wideouts and quarterbacks podium day at the NFL Combine on Friday. The Falcons have a few holes to fill at receiver. Could one of these draft-eligible receivers be a fit? 
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: ESPN's Mel Kiper projects Falcons take Dallas Turner at No. 8 overall 

As the NFL Scouting Combine continues, analysts identify which players the Falcons could take in the first round.  
news

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy? Even through the draft alone, the Falcons have options at quarterback

The top quarterback prospects addressed the media Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, including possible names like J.J. McCarthy for the Falcons. 
news

Cornerback Terrion Arnold on connection to Falcons, moment that 'changed everything' at Alabama and more

Top cornerbacks addressed the media Thursday in Indianapolis. Here's what mock-draft selection Terrion Arnold had to say about the Falcons. Plus a note on Clemson's Nate Wiggins.
news

Love, loss and purpose: Chris Draft and his endeavors with lung cancer awareness

The former Falcons linebacker tells a tale of love, loss and purpose; a tale dedicated to his late wife, Keasha, and her battle with lung cancer. 
news

What Raheem Morris is looking for at 2024 NFL Combine 

The Falcons head coach's responsibilities at the combine are twofold in his mind: providing support and finding prospects of good body and mind.  
news

What top edge rushers said about the Falcons at the 2024 NFL Combine

Top edge rushers, including Dallas Turner and Laiatu Latu, spoke Wednesday. Here's what they had to say about potentially starting their NFL careers in Atlanta.
news

Warrick Dunn's journey to accepting late mother's challenge by giving back

What makes the former Falcons running back's story so compelling is not simply what he accomplished on the football field, but what he overcame in order to claim that level of success.  
news

Falcons release tight end Jonnu Smith

The former third-round draft pick had 50 receptions for 582 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games last season.

Top News

Falcons positions of need as 2024 free agency looms

Falcons re-sign offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil 

COLUMN: What consensus of national media opinions at NFL Combine could hypothesize about Falcons future

Is there a world in which the Falcons draft a receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze? Perhaps

Advertising