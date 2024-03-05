Falcons positions of need as 2024 free agency looms

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Chaos can ensue at 4 p.m. ET next Wednesday when the 2024 NFL free agency period officially opens, and the Atlanta Falcons are bound to be in the market as they begin to build their roster under new head coach Raheem Morris.
Below are five positions of need for the Falcons in 2024, with the caveat that one is being doubled down on.
QUARTERBACKS
There's no escaping the fact the Falcons need a new starting quarterback. Neither Morris, nor general manager Terry Fontenot have even attempted to shy away from that, even with Desmond Ridder still rostered. Last season's efforts were not enough, and therefore, Atlanta is on the hunt for QB1.
The Falcons could very well draft a quarterback, given they have the No. 8 overall pick with some wiggle room to trade up or down. Though, up would make more sense if going this route.
Speaking of trading, the Falcons also do that with another team willing to negotiate their own quarterback away.
Or the Falcons could explore the free agency market. Who's out there? Here are three options, hyperlinked to their respective OverTheCap.com profiles for contract history.
- Kirk Cousins: The one-year extension Cousins signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 will come to an end, leaving Cousins to possibly search for his third team since joining the league in 2012.
- Russell Wilson: The Denver Broncos announced Wilson’s release Monday despite him being in the in the midst of a contract set to expire in 2029.
- Jacoby Brissett: The one-year contract Brissett signed with the Washington Commanders in 2022 will come to an end, leaving Brissett to search for possibly his sixth team since 2016.
Honorable NFC South mention: Baker Mayfield
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not re-signed the man who helped lead them to a conference title in 2023. They did, however, agree to re-sign Mike Evans, who according to ESPN's Adam Schefter can serve as a "recruiting pitch" to bring back Mayfield, too.
WIDE RECEIVERS x2
Regardless of which direction the Falcons go at quarterback, he'll need someone to throw the ball to, and right now, the only returner from 2023 is Drake London. While the former first-round draft pick is good, he cannot work alone.
Let's get to the potentials.
- Marquise Brown: The Baltimore Ravens drafted Brown in 2019 then traded him in 2022 to the Arizona Cardinals, who picked up his fifth-year option.
- Odell Beckham Jr: The one-year contract Beckham signed with the Ravens in 2022 will come to an end, leaving Beckham to search for possibly his fifth team since 2014.
- Gabe Davis: The Buffalo Bills did not pick up Davis' fifth-year option, so his rookie contract from 2020 is set to end.
This is actually a position in which the Falcons could very well double dip. They kind of need to. If they do dip back into the free agency market, here are more names to consider.
- Darnell Mooney: The Chicago Bears drafted Mooney in 2020, but Mooney reportedly turned down a three-year extension prior to the 2023 season.
- D.J. Chark: The one-year contract Chark signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2022 will come to an end, leaving Chark to search for possibly his fourth team since 2018.
- Chris Samuel: The three-year contract Samuel signed with the Commanders in 2021 will come to an end, leaving Samuel to search for possibly his third team since 2017.
Honorable NFC South mention: Michael Thomas
The one-year contract Thomas signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2023 will come to an end, leaving Thomas to search for possibly his second team since 2016.
CORNERBACKS
The Falcons need to find A.J. Terrell a consistent dance partner at this spot in the secondary. Terrell was the only player to start every game here in 2023. Otherwise, his counterpart began as Jeff Okudah but finished as Clark Phillips III.
Terrell is a lock in 2024, still under contract. Phillips will also return, but his status as a starter remains in question. Okudah will become a free agent now that his rookie contract is up, with the possibility of re-signing in Atlanta.
So, if not Phillips or Okudah again, then who?
- Kendall Fuller: The four-year contract Fuller signed with the Commanders in 2020 will come to an end, leaving Fuller to search for possibly his third team since 2016.
- Chidobe Awuzie: The three-year contract Awuzie signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 will come to an end, leaving Awuzie to search for possibly his third team since 2017.
- Stephon Gilmore: The Indianapolis Colts signed Gilmore to a two-year contract in 2022 and traded him in 2023 to the Dallas Cowboys, who have not re-signed him.
Honorable NFC South mention: Okudah
The Falcons could re-sign Okudah, who started nine games last year after being traded to Atlanta from the Detroit Lions in the offseason.
DEFENSIVE ENDS/EDGE RUSHERS
There was a major uptick in performance among the Falcons defensive ends and edge rushers last season, going from 9.5 sacks in 2022 to 25 sacks in 2023 among the position group. Issue is, big names such as Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree are about to become free agents. Those two combined for 13 sacks.
So, there are potential voids the Falcons will need to fill if they want to keep trending upward defensively in 2024. Possible plugs include:
- Danielle Hunter: The one-year contract Hunter signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 will come to an end, leaving Hunter to search for possibly his second team since 2015.
- Jonathan Greenard: The Houston Texans drafted Greenard with a third-round pick in 2020, so his four-year contract will come to an end now.
- Chase Young: The Commanders drafted Young in 2020 and traded him in 2023 to the San Francisco 49ers, who have not re-signed him with the expiration of his rookie contract looming.
The one-year contracts both Campbell and Dupree signed with the Falcons in 2023 will come to an end when the new league year begins, but one or both could re-sign.