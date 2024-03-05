Falcons positions of need as 2024 free agency looms

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Chaos can ensue at 4 p.m. ET next Wednesday when the 2024 NFL free agency period officially opens, and the Atlanta Falcons are bound to be in the market as they begin to build their roster under new head coach Raheem Morris.

Below are five positions of need for the Falcons in 2024, with the caveat that one is being doubled down on.

QUARTERBACKS

There's no escaping the fact the Falcons need a new starting quarterback. Neither Morris, nor general manager Terry Fontenot have even attempted to shy away from that, even with Desmond Ridder still rostered. Last season's efforts were not enough, and therefore, Atlanta is on the hunt for QB1.

The Falcons could very well draft a quarterback, given they have the No. 8 overall pick with some wiggle room to trade up or down. Though, up would make more sense if going this route.

Speaking of trading, the Falcons also do that with another team willing to negotiate their own quarterback away.

Or the Falcons could explore the free agency market. Who's out there? Here are three options, hyperlinked to their respective OverTheCap.com profiles for contract history.

Honorable NFC South mention: Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not re-signed the man who helped lead them to a conference title in 2023. They did, however, agree to re-sign Mike Evans, who according to ESPN's Adam Schefter can serve as a "recruiting pitch" to bring back Mayfield, too.

WIDE RECEIVERS x2

Regardless of which direction the Falcons go at quarterback, he'll need someone to throw the ball to, and right now, the only returner from 2023 is Drake London. While the former first-round draft pick is good, he cannot work alone.

Let's get to the potentials.

This is actually a position in which the Falcons could very well double dip. They kind of need to. If they do dip back into the free agency market, here are more names to consider.

Honorable NFC South mention: Michael Thomas