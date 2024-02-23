 Skip to main content
Falcons re-sign long snapper Liam McCullough

McCullough has been a part of a productive special teams grouping of kicker Younghoe Koo and punter Bradley Pinion since coming to Atlanta in 2022. 

Feb 23, 2024 at 03:59 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have re-signed long snapper Liam McCullough as an exclusive rights free agent, the organization (and McCullough himself via social media) announced Friday. 

McCullough came to the Falcons in April 2022 after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, the long snapper out of Ohio State has been an important part of a Falcons special teams unit that includes kicker Younghoe Koo and punter and holder Bradley Pinion.

Over the course of the last two season with the Falcons, McCullough has seen action in all 34 games. 

An exclusive rights free agent is a player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. As an exclusive rights free agent, if the player's original team offers him a one-year deal at the league minimum, the player cannot negotiate with other teams, according to league rules.

