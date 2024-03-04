Falcons re-sign offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have re-signed offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil, the organization announced Monday.
The move was first reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday, who detailed the one-year deal for Neuzil.
Neuzil was the Falcons backup center in 2023. He saw action in 17 games, making four starts at the position in relief for starter Drew Dalman, who missed time with an ankle injury. Bringing Neuzil back for another year cements depth at the center position going into 2024.
The Falcons first signed Neuzil as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. The UDFA out of Appalachian State was placed on the practice squad that year but was promoted to the active roster in late 2022. He saw action in nine games that season, mostly on special teams.