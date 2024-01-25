Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree led production spike among defensive ends and edge rushers -- Falcons Breakdown

The pair of established veterans had 13 sacks, 18 tackles for a loss and 25 QB hits between them. 

Jan 25, 2024 at 09:00 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Editor's note: The Falcons editorial team of Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney, Terrin Waack and Amna Subhan will analyze each position group during the "Falcons Breakdown" series, which evaluates how every position performed in 2023 and what to look for in 2024. Up next, the defense takes center stage.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons switched up the size and stature of their defensive ends and edge rushers in 2023.

While they didn't all stand at newcomer Calais Campbell's 6-foot-8 and 282 pounds, the crew got a lot bigger. Bud Dupree signed in free agency and then weighed in at 269. The Falcons also drafted Zach Harrison, who carried a 6-foot-6, 272-pound frame.

It was a sign that, along with additions on the interior – Tori McElhaney details that position group here – the Falcons were getting bigger along new coordinator Ryan Nielsen's defensive front.

That paid dividends in run defense and especially the pass rush, but it also created some different roles for incumbent edge rushers more athletically suited to Dean Pees' defense.

That meant that 2022 Day 2 draft picks Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone moved to a strongside linebacker role primarily part of the base defense. A 2022 free-agent signing, Lorenzo Carter was an exception, retaining his place along the front.

These veterans and young players were able to get after the quarterback, with 25 sacks from this group of defensive ends/edge rushers. Compare that to 2022, when the same position group had just 9.5 sacks, albeit with far less talent overall.

Campbell and Dupree constituted significant upgrades to this crew, bringing a long track record of success and experience in big games. Those two had 13 sacks, 18 tackles for a loss and 25 quarterback hits between them in 2023.

They also provided excellent run defense, setting the edge and routinely making plays in the offensive backfield. While there were encouraging signs about the state of a position group that had provided lackluster returns in recent seasons, it enters some flux this offseason with Campbell and Dupree on expiring contracts and Nielsen – a quality DC and top-flight defensive line coach – headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Let's take a look at how these ends/edge rushers fared in 2023 and what challenges the group might be facing in 2024:

DE-breakdown

2023 production:

Calais Campbell: 17 game appearances, 17 starts | 6.5 sacks | 56 combined tackles (10 for a loss) | 17 quarterback hits | One forced fumble | One fumble recovery | One pass defensed

Bud Dupree: 16 game appearances, 16 starts | 6.5 sacks | 39 combined tackles (eight for a loss) | Eight quarterback hits | Two forced fumbles | Three passes defensed

Lorenzo Carter: 17 game appearances, one start | Three sacks | 35 combined tackles (six for a loss) | Nine quarterback hits | One forced fumble | Two fumble recoveries | One pass defensed

Zach Harrison: 16 game appearances, zero starts | Three sacks | 33 combined tackles (four for a loss) | Five quarterback hits | One pass defensed

Arnold Ebiketie: 17 game appearances, six starts | Six sacks | 25 combined tackles (three for a loss) | 12 quarterback hits | Two forced fumbles | One pass defensed

Who stays: Lorenzo Carter, Zach Harrison, Arnold Ebiketie

Who's on the bubble: Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree, Joe Gaziano and DeAngelo Malone

Biggest offseason question: Will Campbell and Dupree come back?

Campbell has played 16 excellent NFL and will likely end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. He exceeded the 100-sack milestone and has nothing left to prove. Despite all that, he left the door open for a 17th run at greatness, saying he's "leaning toward playing again."

Campbell also said the Falcons' coaching choices could impact a return to Atlanta as he determines best fits.

Dupree left open the prospect of a return engagement, though new coaches and the open market will impact all of that.

Transition is inevitable when a new coaching staff gets brought in, just as it was when the Falcons went from Pees to Nielsen. Preferred traits get changed based on scheme. Roles can, too, so it's difficult to predict what the next defensive coaches will be looking for.

One thing that's certain: The Falcons must add new, young talent to this group. They did so in 2022 with Ebiketie, who showed improvement as a pass rusher, but the Falcons need more. A first-round prospect would certainly help, but depending how things go, that might get earmarked for a quarterback. If that's the case, some serious free-agency investment might be warranted on a younger, established player who regularly hits double-digit sacks.

That shouldn't eliminate consideration for Campbell or Dupree, quality players who can mentor younger ones while still producing on the field. With some productive interior players remaining under contract and strength at inside linebacker and safety, this could be a time focus investments on the outside and bolster a talented, deep defensive unit.

Best of 2023 in Photos: The Top 100

Join us as we take a look back on the top 100 photos from the Atlanta Falcons' 2023 season.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)
1 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from a feature on Troy Andersen in Dillon, Montana on Monday, March 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 100

Scenes from a feature on Troy Andersen in Dillon, Montana on Monday, March 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the reflection in a fans' sunglasses of Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 signing autographs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 100

Detail view of the reflection in a fans' sunglasses of Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 signing autographs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter does strength and conditioning during phase one at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter does strength and conditioning during phase one at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 100

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 signs his contract at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 100

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 signs his contract at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 is filmed for a tattoo feature at Ticketmaster Studios in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 is filmed for a tattoo feature at Ticketmaster Studios in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank speaks to media during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 100

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank speaks to media during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Keith Smith poses for portraits in Studio B at Ticketmaster Studios inside the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 100

Keith Smith poses for portraits in Studio B at Ticketmaster Studios inside the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 does strength and conditioning during phase one at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 does strength and conditioning during phase one at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and long snapper Liam McCullough #49 ride in a Black Hawk helicopter during the Season kickoff event at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, GA on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and long snapper Liam McCullough #49 ride in a Black Hawk helicopter during the Season kickoff event at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, GA on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 signs autographs for fans during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 signs autographs for fans during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Quavo is filmed for a season kickoff video at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, August 27, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 100

Quavo is filmed for a season kickoff video at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, August 27, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players walk out during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 100

Atlanta Falcons players walk out during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for the endzone during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for the endzone during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 100

during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 warms up prior to the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 warms up prior to the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 100

during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 celebrates after a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 100

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 celebrates after a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the second half the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the second half the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a stop on fourth down during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a stop on fourth down during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 and his mother at Historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, December 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 and his mother at Historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, December 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a play during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a play during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 100

General view of fans during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 with the Angry Runs shirt and scepter as he poses for portraits in Studio B at Ticketmaster Studios inside the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 with the Angry Runs shirt and scepter as he poses for portraits in Studio B at Ticketmaster Studios inside the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts after a play during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts after a play during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Team run out during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. On Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 100

Team run out during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. On Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives prior to the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives prior to the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 walks out before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 walks out before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon descends from the roof prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 100

Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon descends from the roof prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Behind-the-scenes look during a 2023 season kickoff video shoot with Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 100

Behind-the-scenes look during a 2023 season kickoff video shoot with Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Ludacris prepares on the roof during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 100

Ludacris prepares on the roof during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of a red helmet at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 100

View of a red helmet at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans march from The Green Man to the stadium prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 100

Fans march from The Green Man to the stadium prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27
46 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 catches a long reception during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 catches a long reception during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 celebrate after the win during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 celebrate after the win during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scotty ATL poses for a portrait before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 100

Scotty ATL poses for a portrait before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks back to the locker room after warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks back to the locker room after warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Defense lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 100

Defense lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 kneels during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 kneels during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats initiative in Studio B at Ticketmaster Studios inside the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 100

View of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats initiative in Studio B at Ticketmaster Studios inside the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from painting the field ahead of the Atlanta Falcons season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Friday, September 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 100

Scenes from painting the field ahead of the Atlanta Falcons season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Friday, September 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Players huddle prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 100

Players huddle prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Cheerleaders perform prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 100

Cheerleaders perform prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 reacts after catching a long reception during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 reacts after catching a long reception during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, December 30, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 100

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, December 30, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons run out of the tunnel before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 100

Atlanta Falcons run out of the tunnel before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 100

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 100

General view of fans during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 100

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 100

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 100

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 is tackled after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 is tackled after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 walks out prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 walks out prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 sacks the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 100

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 sacks the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 greets fans after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 greets fans after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the Halo Board after a touchdown during the game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 100

A view of the Halo Board after a touchdown during the game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 sacks the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 sacks the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out to warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out to warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 100

Fans cheer during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 records his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 records his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
