COLUMN: What consensus of national media opinions at NFL Combine could hypothesize about Falcons future

Regardless of which way the Falcons choose to go when searching for, finding and acquiring QB1, there is one thing that is absolutely certain amongst the uncertainty: The decision the Falcons make this offseason at quarterback alters the level of patience extended to them in 2024.

How do you look at the Falcons in 2024? This was even a question posed to Terrin and me.

Do you view this organization in the fourth year of a Terry Fontenot era? Where winning now is paramount? Or do you view this team in Year 1 of the Raheem Morris era? With new play callers and the chance to start fresh? With time to develop?

Chances are if you see the Falcons' best plan forward as bringing in a seasoned veteran like Cousins, you may find yourself in the former camp. You're in win-now mode. If you're OK with drafting a quarterback, potentially having to bake added time in for development, then perhaps you're in the latter camp.

Truth be told, I cannot say this Year 4 vs. Year 1 analogy is my own. I have to give credit where credit is due and this came straight from Robert Mays of The Athletic Football Show. He popped by our booth on Radio Row to chat with us and dropped this little nugget into the conversation.

It's a talking point I have since fixated on (I do that sometimes). And truth be told, if I go back to the pre-Super Bowl press conference with Falcons owner Arthur Blank when I asked about quarterback timeline transparency, I feel like I was halfway to formulating what Robert would eventually explain on Radio Row a couple weeks later.

However, for argument's sake, one should note this isn't a hard-and-fast rule that you view the Falcons one way or another based on this quarterback decision alone. There are always variables and outliers to an outcome.

When the Colts acquired Matt Ryan from the Falcons two years ago, they thought they were in win-now mode, and they weren't. When the Texans drafted C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, not many expected to see a Houston team in the playoffs by the end of the season. Those are two examples on the other side of the coin we're flipping.