NFL Mock Draft Roundup: ESPN's Mel Kiper projects Falcons take Dallas Turner at No. 8 overall 

Fornelli's analysis: "In this scenario, the Commanders had their hearts set on Williams, and once he's off the board, they decide to move down. The Falcons are more than happy to accommodate and swoop in to get the quarterback they hope can lead an offense with plenty of talent. Like every rookie QB, the reigning Heisman winner has kinks to work out, but his talent is enticing."

The Athletic's analysis: "The results so far reinforce the notion the Falcons need to do whatever it takes to trade up to one of the top three spots. They need a quarterback, and Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy or anyone else seems like a real reach here. But the rules of this mock draft prohibit trading up or down, so you might as well give Quarterback TBA an elite receiver. This would of course mean a fourth consecutive year the franchise used a top-10 pick on an offensive skill position player who was not a quarterback (Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson) so an argument could be made for an edge rusher like Dallas Turner or Jared Verse. But in the end, Odunze's blend of size, speed and ball skills is just too intriguing, especially since London and Pitts haven't popped yet as stars." — Seth Emerson