 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: ESPN's Mel Kiper projects Falcons take Dallas Turner at No. 8 overall 

As the NFL Scouting Combine continues, analysts identify which players the Falcons could take in the first round.  

Mar 01, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2024 NFL draft.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — As the NFL Scouting Combine continues, so, too, do the mock drafts.

The Falcons got a glimpse at the edge rushers who worked out Wednesday while quarterbacks are set to participate in on-field workouts Saturday afternoon. Those two positions of interest have almost exclusively filled out each roundup thus far (1.0, 2.0, 3.0 and 4.0). The fifth edition is no different, with a common name, Dallas Turner of Alabama, appearing multiple times.

Take a look at the latest roundup projections:

Mel Kiper, ESPN

  • Date: Feb. 28
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner

Kiper's analysis: "The Falcons are the most interesting team this offseason with regard to the quarterback position. The decision will define new coach Raheem Morris' tenure, because the franchise has the skill-position talent to immediately compete in the NFC South. The problem here is I'm not ready to move J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) into the top 10, so Atlanta would either have to trade up -- sacrificing much-needed draft capital -- or reach a little bit for McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), who has a second-round grade in my rankings. This team might be better served using a significant chunk of its cap space on Kirk Cousins.

So I'll stick with the top edge rusher in the class to the Falcons, who ranked 32nd in pass rush win rate (30.9%) last season. Turner had 10 sacks last season, taking his game to a new level as the Crimson Tide's top defender. He has a really high ceiling."

1920x1080dallasturner

Related Links

Bucky Brooks, NFL

  • Date: Feb. 27
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner

Brooks' analysis: "Adding a legitimate pass rusher to the defensive front is a top priority for a team looking to make a quick turnaround under Raheem Morris."

Tom Fornelli, CBS

  • Date: Feb. 25
  • Falcons pick: No. 2 overall (projected trade with Washington Commanders)
  • Selection: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Fornelli's analysis: "In this scenario, the Commanders had their hearts set on Williams, and once he's off the board, they decide to move down. The Falcons are more than happy to accommodate and swoop in to get the quarterback they hope can lead an offense with plenty of talent. Like every rookie QB, the reigning Heisman winner has kinks to work out, but his talent is enticing."

Chris Trapasso, CBS

  • Date: Feb. 29
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Trapasso's analysis: "The Falcons add a premier, NFL-ready outside rusher to the defense. Huge need filled."

The Athletic, College Football staff

  • Date: Feb. 27
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

The Athletic's analysis: "The results so far reinforce the notion the Falcons need to do whatever it takes to trade up to one of the top three spots. They need a quarterback, and Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy or anyone else seems like a real reach here. But the rules of this mock draft prohibit trading up or down, so you might as well give Quarterback TBA an elite receiver. This would of course mean a fourth consecutive year the franchise used a top-10 pick on an offensive skill position player who was not a quarterback (Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson) so an argument could be made for an edge rusher like Dallas Turner or Jared Verse. But in the end, Odunze's blend of size, speed and ball skills is just too intriguing, especially since London and Pitts haven't popped yet as stars." — Seth Emerson

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

  • Date: Feb. 29
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner

Iyer's analysis: "The Falcons could be considering the veteran avenue to solve QB for new coach Raheem Morris, and that would free them to get their defensive-minded coach some pass-rush pop. Turner, like Will Anderson Jr., should prove he's the most reliable option at the combine."

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

Is there a world in which the Falcons draft a receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze? Perhaps

It was wideouts and quarterbacks podium day at the NFL Combine on Friday. The Falcons have a few holes to fill at receiver. Could one of these draft-eligible receivers be a fit? 
news

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy? Even through the draft alone, the Falcons have options at quarterback

The top quarterback prospects addressed the media Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, including possible names like J.J. McCarthy for the Falcons. 
news

Cornerback Terrion Arnold on connection to Falcons, moment that 'changed everything' at Alabama and more

Top cornerbacks addressed the media Thursday in Indianapolis. Here's what mock-draft selection Terrion Arnold had to say about the Falcons. Plus a note on Clemson's Nate Wiggins.
news

Love, loss and purpose: Chris Draft and his endeavors with lung cancer awareness

The former Falcons linebacker tells a tale of love, loss and purpose; a tale dedicated to his late wife, Keasha, and her battle with lung cancer. 
news

What Raheem Morris is looking for at 2024 NFL Combine 

The Falcons head coach's responsibilities at the combine are twofold in his mind: providing support and finding prospects of good body and mind.  
news

What top edge rushers said about the Falcons at the 2024 NFL Combine

Top edge rushers, including Dallas Turner and Laiatu Latu, spoke Wednesday. Here's what they had to say about potentially starting their NFL careers in Atlanta.
news

Warrick Dunn's journey to accepting late mother's challenge by giving back

What makes the former Falcons running back's story so compelling is not simply what he accomplished on the football field, but what he overcame in order to claim that level of success.  
news

Falcons release tight end Jonnu Smith

The former third-round draft pick had 50 receptions for 582 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games last season.
news

What Terry Fontenot, Raheem Morris said about Falcons future at 2024 NFL Combine

The new GM/HC duo talk short-term and long-term plans with league and local media. 
news

Falcons 'will be aggressive' when looking for 'right, not close' quarterback

General manager Terry Fontenot knows the Falcons have to find the right player for QB1 and will do what it takes to get him.
news

Falcons re-sign long snapper Liam McCullough

McCullough has been a part of a productive special teams grouping of kicker Younghoe Koo and punter Bradley Pinion since coming to Atlanta in 2022. 

Top News

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy? Even through the draft alone, the Falcons have options at quarterback

Is there a world in which the Falcons draft a receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze? Perhaps

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: ESPN's Mel Kiper projects Falcons take Dallas Turner at No. 8 overall 

Cornerback Terrion Arnold on connection to Falcons, moment that 'changed everything' at Alabama and more

Advertising