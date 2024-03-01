NFL Mock Draft Roundup: ESPN's Mel Kiper projects Falcons take Dallas Turner at No. 8 overall 

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2024 NFL draft.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — As the NFL Scouting Combine continues, so, too, do the mock drafts.
The Falcons got a glimpse at the edge rushers who worked out Wednesday while quarterbacks are set to participate in on-field workouts Saturday afternoon. Those two positions of interest have almost exclusively filled out each roundup thus far (1.0, 2.0, 3.0 and 4.0). The fifth edition is no different, with a common name, Dallas Turner of Alabama, appearing multiple times.
Take a look at the latest roundup projections:
Mel Kiper, ESPN
- Date: Feb. 28
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner
Kiper's analysis: "The Falcons are the most interesting team this offseason with regard to the quarterback position. The decision will define new coach Raheem Morris' tenure, because the franchise has the skill-position talent to immediately compete in the NFC South. The problem here is I'm not ready to move J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) into the top 10, so Atlanta would either have to trade up -- sacrificing much-needed draft capital -- or reach a little bit for McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), who has a second-round grade in my rankings. This team might be better served using a significant chunk of its cap space on Kirk Cousins.
So I'll stick with the top edge rusher in the class to the Falcons, who ranked 32nd in pass rush win rate (30.9%) last season. Turner had 10 sacks last season, taking his game to a new level as the Crimson Tide's top defender. He has a really high ceiling."
Bucky Brooks, NFL
- Date: Feb. 27
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner
Brooks' analysis: "Adding a legitimate pass rusher to the defensive front is a top priority for a team looking to make a quick turnaround under Raheem Morris."
Tom Fornelli, CBS
- Date: Feb. 25
- Falcons pick: No. 2 overall (projected trade with Washington Commanders)
- Selection: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Fornelli's analysis: "In this scenario, the Commanders had their hearts set on Williams, and once he's off the board, they decide to move down. The Falcons are more than happy to accommodate and swoop in to get the quarterback they hope can lead an offense with plenty of talent. Like every rookie QB, the reigning Heisman winner has kinks to work out, but his talent is enticing."
Chris Trapasso, CBS
- Date: Feb. 29
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Trapasso's analysis: "The Falcons add a premier, NFL-ready outside rusher to the defense. Huge need filled."
The Athletic, College Football staff
- Date: Feb. 27
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
The Athletic's analysis: "The results so far reinforce the notion the Falcons need to do whatever it takes to trade up to one of the top three spots. They need a quarterback, and Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy or anyone else seems like a real reach here. But the rules of this mock draft prohibit trading up or down, so you might as well give Quarterback TBA an elite receiver. This would of course mean a fourth consecutive year the franchise used a top-10 pick on an offensive skill position player who was not a quarterback (Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson) so an argument could be made for an edge rusher like Dallas Turner or Jared Verse. But in the end, Odunze's blend of size, speed and ball skills is just too intriguing, especially since London and Pitts haven't popped yet as stars." — Seth Emerson
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
- Date: Feb. 29
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner
Iyer's analysis: "The Falcons could be considering the veteran avenue to solve QB for new coach Raheem Morris, and that would free them to get their defensive-minded coach some pass-rush pop. Turner, like Will Anderson Jr., should prove he's the most reliable option at the combine."