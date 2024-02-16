NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Many analysts project Falcons to pick linebacker Dallas Turner at No. 8 overall 

Edwards' analysis: "Raheem Morris is back as Atlanta's head coach after serving as the team's interim head coach in 2020. His first action is strengthening his defense with a player who can manufacture his own pass rush off the edge. Dallas Turner is still a relatively young prospect in the COVID era, so his best football is likely ahead."

Podell's analysis: "The Falcons could potentially trade up to No. 3 for Jayden Daniels, but this early in the offseason, aka draft season, I will have them staying put for now. They could also be in on the Justin Fields sweepstakes. However, Atlanta needs help along the edge with 37-year-old Calais Campbell hitting free agency, and no player on the team totaling at least seven sacks. The only pass rusher who totaled more sacks (22.5), tackles for loss (32.5) and quarterback pressures (117) than Turner from 2021-2023 was former teammate Will Anderson Jr. Turner isn't as polished entering the league as Anderson Jr. was, but the physical tools are there. Atlanta snags arguably the most pro-ready edge rusher prospect in the 2024 class."