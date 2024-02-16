 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Many analysts project Falcons to pick linebacker Dallas Turner at No. 8 overall 

In this mock draft roundup 3.0, most analysts predict the Falcons take an edge rusher or quarterback. 

Feb 16, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2024 NFL draft.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — With the analysts on the clock this week, the majority have projected Atlanta to take edge rusher Dallas Turner out of Alabama. The other repeated pick was LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Those two routes have been a common theme in the last few weeks, as detailed in roundups 1.0 and 2.0.

Take a look at the third roundup projections:

Field Yates, ESPN

  • Date: Feb. 14
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Yates' analysis: "The Falcons' pass rush improved in 2023 but still lacked a dominant pass-rusher, with Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree leading the team with only 6.5 sacks apiece; neither is signed for 2024. Atlanta managed just 42 sacks as a team in 2023, ranking 21st.

Turner finished his college career with 10 sacks and was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. New coach Raheem Morris worked wonders with an inexperienced Rams defense in 2023, but the personnel is in better shape in Atlanta right now, and Turner would provide a high-upside, versatile building block off the edge."

1920x1080 Dallas Turner

Related Links

Josh Edwards, CBS

  • Date: Feb. 16
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Edwards' analysis: "Raheem Morris is back as Atlanta's head coach after serving as the team's interim head coach in 2020. His first action is strengthening his defense with a player who can manufacture his own pass rush off the edge. Dallas Turner is still a relatively young prospect in the COVID era, so his best football is likely ahead."

Garrett Podell, CBS

  • Date: Feb. 15
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Podell's analysis: "The Falcons could potentially trade up to No. 3 for Jayden Daniels, but this early in the offseason, aka draft season, I will have them staying put for now. They could also be in on the Justin Fields sweepstakes. However, Atlanta needs help along the edge with 37-year-old Calais Campbell hitting free agency, and no player on the team totaling at least seven sacks. The only pass rusher who totaled more sacks (22.5), tackles for loss (32.5) and quarterback pressures (117) than Turner from 2021-2023 was former teammate Will Anderson Jr. Turner isn't as polished entering the league as Anderson Jr. was, but the physical tools are there. Atlanta snags arguably the most pro-ready edge rusher prospect in the 2024 class."

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

  • Date: Feb. 12
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Baumgardner's analysis: "This should be Daniels' floor. A team could jump Atlanta via trade, while the Patriots or Giants also could be interested. Either way, from a roster standpoint, Atlanta is the most QB-desperate team — meaning it could be a QB away from making noise."

Dan Parr, NFL

  • Date: Feb. 16
  • Falcons pick: No. 4 overall (projected trade with Arizona Cardinals)
  • Selection: QB Jayden Daniels

Parr's analysis: "Atlanta pounces before another team moves up for the Heisman Trophy winner's services. Daniels brings dual-threat electricity to the Falcons' offense under Raheem Morris."

Chad Reuter's three-round mock, NFL

  • Date: Feb. 12 
  • Falcons first-round pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Reuter's first-round analysis: "After using their last three top-10 picks on offense, the Falcons shore up the secondary with the feisty, strong and versatile Arnold."

  • Falcons second-round pick: No. 43 overall (projected trade with Minnesota Vikings) 
    • Selection: OLB Adisa Issac, Penn State
  • Falcons third-round pick: No. 74 overall 
    • Selection: DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
  • Falcons third-round pick: No. 79 overall (projected trade with Seattle Seahawks) 
    • Selection: WR Malachi Corely, Western Kentucky
16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

'We're going to do everything we can to improve that position': T.J. Yates on the future of the quarterback in Atlanta

Yates was retained by head coach Raheem Morris in 2024, making the move from coaching Falcons wide receivers last year to the quarterbacks this season. 
news

'We're just gonna kick ass': Jay Rodgers setting standard for defensive line early into new coaching role

The Falcons named Jay Rodgers the defensive line coach on Jan. 31, and Rodgers is already making his expectations clear for 2024.
news

Roundtable: Immediate takeaways from interviews with Falcons positional coaches

The editorial team met the Falcons' positional coaches Thursday. Here are three things that stood out most from interviews.
news

What Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said about the future of the quarterback position in Atlanta

Robinson details the qualities he says he looks for in a successful league quarterback. 
news

How Marquice Williams is using his experience to help the Falcons special teams unit transition under Raheem Morris

Williams was one of handful of coaches retained from the Falcons previous staff, but it's not the first time the coordinator has been in this position. 
news

'Cut loose': Zac Robinson, Jimmy Lake and the notion of freedom that transcended their first days on the job as Falcons coordinators

Robinson and Lake may not have all the answers yet, but what they do have is a foundation they want to implement. It's a foundation in freedom. 
news

Question of the Week: What's the biggest challenge facing each Falcons coordinator? 

Tori McElhaney, Terrin Waack and Amna Subhan discuss. 
news

Raheem Morris taking lessons from Sean McVay-Les Snead relationship into HC-GM dynamic with Terry Fontenot 

Raheem Morris watched Sean McVay and Les Snead work together seamlessly for three years, including one Super Bowl title run duration.  
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Raheem Morris hire, organizational structure and more

Blank also discusses the future of the quarterback position in Atlanta during a virtual press conference. 
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: CBS' Chris Trapasso predicts Falcons draft edge rusher, trade for quarterback 

In the second mock draft roundup, many analyst identify the quarterback and edge rusher as positions of need for the Falcons. 
news

Devin Hester, Dwight Freeney selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Hester and Freeney spent a collective three seasons in Atlanta over the course of their careers. 

Top News

'We're going to do everything we can to improve that position': T.J. Yates on the future of the quarterback in Atlanta

'We're just gonna kick ass': Jay Rodgers setting standard for defensive line early into new coaching role

Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints raise $600,000 in 50/50 raffle in partnership with NFL Foundation

Roundtable: Immediate takeaways from interviews with Falcons positional coaches

Advertising