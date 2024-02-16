NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Many analysts project Falcons to pick linebacker Dallas Turner at No. 8 overall 

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2024 NFL draft.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — With the analysts on the clock this week, the majority have projected Atlanta to take edge rusher Dallas Turner out of Alabama. The other repeated pick was LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Those two routes have been a common theme in the last few weeks, as detailed in roundups 1.0 and 2.0.
Take a look at the third roundup projections:
Field Yates, ESPN
- Date: Feb. 14
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Yates' analysis: "The Falcons' pass rush improved in 2023 but still lacked a dominant pass-rusher, with Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree leading the team with only 6.5 sacks apiece; neither is signed for 2024. Atlanta managed just 42 sacks as a team in 2023, ranking 21st.
Turner finished his college career with 10 sacks and was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. New coach Raheem Morris worked wonders with an inexperienced Rams defense in 2023, but the personnel is in better shape in Atlanta right now, and Turner would provide a high-upside, versatile building block off the edge."
Josh Edwards, CBS
- Date: Feb. 16
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Edwards' analysis: "Raheem Morris is back as Atlanta's head coach after serving as the team's interim head coach in 2020. His first action is strengthening his defense with a player who can manufacture his own pass rush off the edge. Dallas Turner is still a relatively young prospect in the COVID era, so his best football is likely ahead."
Garrett Podell, CBS
- Date: Feb. 15
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Podell's analysis: "The Falcons could potentially trade up to No. 3 for Jayden Daniels, but this early in the offseason, aka draft season, I will have them staying put for now. They could also be in on the Justin Fields sweepstakes. However, Atlanta needs help along the edge with 37-year-old Calais Campbell hitting free agency, and no player on the team totaling at least seven sacks. The only pass rusher who totaled more sacks (22.5), tackles for loss (32.5) and quarterback pressures (117) than Turner from 2021-2023 was former teammate Will Anderson Jr. Turner isn't as polished entering the league as Anderson Jr. was, but the physical tools are there. Atlanta snags arguably the most pro-ready edge rusher prospect in the 2024 class."
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic
- Date: Feb. 12
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Baumgardner's analysis: "This should be Daniels' floor. A team could jump Atlanta via trade, while the Patriots or Giants also could be interested. Either way, from a roster standpoint, Atlanta is the most QB-desperate team — meaning it could be a QB away from making noise."
Dan Parr, NFL
- Date: Feb. 16
- Falcons pick: No. 4 overall (projected trade with Arizona Cardinals)
- Selection: QB Jayden Daniels
Parr's analysis: "Atlanta pounces before another team moves up for the Heisman Trophy winner's services. Daniels brings dual-threat electricity to the Falcons' offense under Raheem Morris."
Chad Reuter's three-round mock, NFL
- Date: Feb. 12
- Falcons first-round pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Reuter's first-round analysis: "After using their last three top-10 picks on offense, the Falcons shore up the secondary with the feisty, strong and versatile Arnold."
- Falcons second-round pick: No. 43 overall (projected trade with Minnesota Vikings)
- Selection: OLB Adisa Issac, Penn State
- Falcons third-round pick: No. 74 overall
- Selection: DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
- Falcons third-round pick: No. 79 overall (projected trade with Seattle Seahawks)
- Selection: WR Malachi Corely, Western Kentucky