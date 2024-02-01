NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Several analysts project LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to Falcons at No. 8 overall 

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick for third straight year. While the draft coming up isn't for a few months, the mocks have already poured in.

At this point before free agency, analysts have projected the Falcons either take a quarterback or an edge rusher.

Take a look at the full mock draft selections for the Falcons No. 8 pick:

Diante Lee, The Athletic

Date: Jan. 30

Jan. 30 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Lee's anaylsis: "If we're judging picks in accordance with a prospect's raw grades, Daniels — in spite of his video-game numbers and Heisman Trophy — would be a bit of a reach here. Still, he led all college quarterbacks in expected points added (EPA) per dropback and on scrambles. His decision-making improved in 2023, and he worked through progressions much better, even when he wasn't throwing it deep to Brian Thomas Jr. or Nabers.

I think he needs a season to iron out some kinks, but it would be a worthwhile investment for Atlanta."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date: Jan. 16

Jan. 16 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Brugler's analysis: "Arthur Smith is now the Falcons' former head coach because he believed his scheme and (misuse of) weapons could elevate mediocre quarterback play. It is interesting to think about what Atlanta's talented, ready-to-go roster would look like if you dropped in Daniels.

After producing a minus-12 turnover margin, you can bet that will be a point of emphasis for the Falcons. In 13 starts this season, Desmond Ridder had 12 interceptions and 12 fumbles; in 12 starts, Daniels accounted for only four interceptions and three fumbles."

Date: Jan. 19

Jan. 19 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: OLB Dallas Turner, Alabama

Jeremiah's analysis: "The Falcons have been on a seemingly never-ending journey to find pass rushers. They didn't have a player record more than 6.5 sacks in 2023. Turner has a broad arsenal of tools to help Atlanta."

Date: Jan. 22

Jan. 22 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: OLB Dallas Turner, Alabama

Brooks' analysis: "The need to upgrade the pass rush makes Turner the ideal pick at this point. The Alabama standout is an athletic speed rusher with outstanding first-step quickness."

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Date: Jan. 23

Jan. 23 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: OLB Dallas Turner, Alabama

Kiper's anaylsis: "Here we go, another team in the top 10 that hasn't yet hired its new coach. The good thing about this projection: I don't have another quarterback with a top-10 grade, so I'm not going to force one to Atlanta. I wonder if it might be a trade suitor for Justin Fields or instead look to the free agent market for Kirk Cousins or cut candidate Russell Wilson. (If the Falcons hire Jim Harbaugh, I reserve my right to predict Michigan signal-caller J.J. McCarthy to join his former coach.)

"Let's move to the other side of the ball, where the Falcons ranked 32nd in pass rush win rate (30.9%) and 29th in takeaways (16). Veterans Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree led the team with 6.5 sacks apiece. This is a front seven that needs an injection of youth. With Turner, they'd get the best edge defender in this class, a 242-pound outside linebacker who had 22.5 sacks over three college seasons. He ranked eighth in the FBS with a 16.7% pressure rate in 2023."

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

Date: Jan. 8

Jan. 8 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Sikkema's analysis: "Penix has put together a monster season with one game to go. The sixth-year gunslinger with an unorthodox throwing style has racked up 40 big-time throws this season, the most of any FBS quarterback. That includes five in the conference championship game against Oregon and six in the Sugar Bowl against Texas. The Falcons desperately need a new quarterback to get behind. If it's not a free agent or a player like Justin Fields in a trade, Penix should be on their radar in the first round."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Date: Jan. 29

Jan. 29 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Iyer's analysis: "The Falcons need a franchise QB for a quick turnaround under their new coach as they work to clean up the Desmond Ridder-Taylor Heinicke mess. Daniels is an explosive and fast rushing threat. The reigning Heisman winner also has proved to have a dynamic deep arm. Daniels would allow the Falcons to get the most out of their other recent first-round offensive skill players (Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts) as his physical talent meshes well with all of them."

Ryan Wilson, CBS

Date: Jan. 15

Jan. 15 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Wilson's analysis: "Is this too high for Penix? Maybe, but given the way spun it -- and ran it -- against Texas in the semifinal, not to mention the way he's played the last two years at Washington, it's hard to make the case that he won't be in the mix as a first-round pick. There are some teams that think he's more of a Day 2 prospect, but let me put it this way: Is this Falcons team better with Penix than the QBs on the roster during the 2023 season?"

Chris Trapasso, CBS

Date: Feb. 1

Feb. 1 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: OLB Laiatu Latu, UCLA