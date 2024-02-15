What Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said about the future of the quarterback position in Atlanta

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Zac Robinson can't divulge the name of Atlanta's starting quarterback in 2024, even if he wanted to.

At this point, in mid-February, the process to find and eventually land on a QB1 is in the early stages of a months-long endeavor. Though the new Falcons offensive coordinator doesn't have a name (because there isn't one, yet), he can share the qualities he looks for in a successful league quarterback.

For five seasons with the Rams, Robinson had the chance to work closely with a handful of quarterbacks, all at various points in their careers and personal development. You're talking Jared Goff in his final seasons with the Rams, a Super Bowl-hungry Matthew Stafford, a journeyman in Baker Mayfield, undrafted free agents and former first-round picks. You name the prototype, the Rams probably cycled through it at quarterback at one point since Robinson joined the organization in 2019.

For Robinson, he's learned a lot through those ever-changing experiences, and certain qualities stand out when you're talking about a signal caller.

"When you look at that position, that's got to be the most competitive guy in the room," Robinson said. "They've got to have mental, physical toughness. They've got to be able to think. They've got to have mental capacity. They've got to be able to throw the football accurately. They've got to have the inventory of throws – pace, touch. They've got to be able to drive it when they need it."

And, of course, Robinson added, they have to have poise.