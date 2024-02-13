Question of the Week: What's the biggest challenge facing each Falcons coordinator? 

Tori McElhaney, offense: OOP-

You already knew I had to talk about the quarterback again, didn't you?

I feel like this goes without saying: The Falcons need a quarterback. No one – and I do mean no one – has made that a secret.

It wasn't a secret in the interview process of finding the Falcons next head coach. It was a part of the pitch for why this was a desirable job, even from the words of owner Arthur Blank saying on Jan. 8 that the next head coach would have the opportunity to "pick their partner" at quarterback. It was brought up again in the interviews for the job itself, with Blank saying last Friday that every candidate for the job agreed the quarterback position "is something that needs work" in Atlanta.

The man Morris and the rest of Falcons leadership have chosen to be a major part of 1) this decision and 2) the assimilation of said quarterback into the system is Zac Robinson.

However, it should be noted it's not Robinson alone on an island with the quarterback. What's different about the way Morris has arranged his staff is he is fully preparing for the overhaul at QB1. Robinson is the offensive coordinator, yes, but T.J. Yates has moved from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach. Last year, the Falcons did not have someone designated on staff as a true quarterbacks coach. While Arthur Smith called plays for the offense in 2023, Dave Ragone was the offensive coordinator, but Ragone also took on the additional duties of quarterback development, too. However, the Falcons did not have a quarterbacks coach. This year, they do.

What's more, last year the Falcons did not have someone on staff designated as a pass-game specialist. This year, they do, with the hiring of Chandler Whitmer in the role.

So, even though we don't have a name for 2024's QB1 in Atlanta, we do know there is a more robust infrastructure in place with the coaching staff around this singular position. And beyond just getting a starting quarterback on the roster, the biggest challenge for Robinson is going to be, too, getting all of the offensive pieces around QB1 on the same page, and that includes coaches.