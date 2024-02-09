Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Raheem Morris hire, organizational structure and more

Explaining the reasoning behind organizational restructure

When the Falcons parted ways with former head coach Arthur Smith on Jan. 8, Blank and team CEO Rich McKay -- without general manager Terry Fontenot -- addressed the media regarding the move. In that press conference, Blank and McKay laid out the organization structure, saying Smith and Fontenot shared control of the team, spilt in 50/50 fashion. The duo reported to McKay who reported to Blank.

When the Falcons hired Morris to be the organization's next head coach, the press release detailed a change in organization, with McKay moving off of day-to-day football operations and with Morris and Fontenot reporting directly to Blank.

Blank said the decision to make that change was twofold.

For starters, Blank announced that Vice Chairman of AMBSE Steve Cannon is in the process of retiring. With Cannon gradually taking more and more steps back, Blank needed McKay more involved in decision-making and leadership across all of Blank's businesses. Especially, Blank added, with the World Cup slated to come to Atlanta in 2026.

Another reason for the change, had to do with the experience level of both Fontenot (now three years into his first general manager job) and Morris (who spent six seasons with the Falcons from 2015-20).

"(McKay) served an important role in helping (Fontenot and Smith) transition into their roles as a first-time head coach and general manager in the league," Blank said. "That is no longer necessary with this group."

Because of this, Blank said the need for McKay's input, advise and guidance in day-to-day football operations was "not needed" any longer.

Clarity on the Bill Belichick interviews

Storied former head coach of the New England Patriots, Belichick received a first and second in-person interview with the Falcons. The first was a one-on-one interview with Blank and Belichick, while the second interview was with the Falcons entire search committee. Though the Falcons ultimately chose to hire Morris, there were questions asked of Blank regarding Belichick on Friday.

Blank felt a strong need to clarify some of the reports about Belichick and the Falcons that came out throughout the month of January.

"There were 14 candidates," Blank said of the head coaching search. "It was not any one of the candidates against Bill Belichick. It was all 14 candidates, each competing with each other. And we selected the one we thought -- for a whole variety of reasons -- was the best choice for us."

Blank added that Belichick never asked for full control of the Falcons organization. The owner said the narrative that Belichick wanted that level of control in Atlanta was "totally not true."