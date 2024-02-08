'I'm a southern boy': How Lorenzo Carter reconnected with his Georgia roots playing for his hometown team in Atlanta

Ironically, it was Maloof who helped find the land for Carter's farm near the Norcross coach's own home in Winder, Georgia. It was perfect, Carter said, as land was already set up as a farm. Now that he and his family have made it a home it's lovingly named, Lucky Charm Family Farm, after the late-family dog.

It's not uncommon for Carter to make the 30-mile drive from the farm to his old high school, like the day when he surprised Maloof with Super Bowl tickets. To get there, Carter drove a heavy-duty Ford truck up to his old stomping grounds with his dad and one of his two older sisters alongside him.

When the family arrived, Carter walked back into the school like he never left. He quickly received a swarming hug from the football building's janitor, Harold, who's worked there for decades.

"That's my guy," Carter said.

As Carter and Maloof met on the football field, the linebacker was struck by the memories of the place.

Thinking back to his teenage years, Carter credits Maloof for setting him on the football path when he was initially more interested in basketball. Maloof gathered the Carter family together and explained why he believed football was the right direction for Carter. Two state championships with Norcross, an SEC title with Georgia and a third-round NFL Draft selection later, Carter can see Maloof's vision. He can sit back and appreciate it, even during the most grueling parts of a 5 a.m. workout.

Maloof has coached at Norcross for 25 years, and he knew Carter was a rare talent when he played for the long-time head coach. After all, Maloof knows talent, as seen in the fact he became the winningest coach in Gwinnett County history in September.

On the field where Carter helped deliver Maloof several of those wins, the video board overhead displayed a rolling slideshow of Norcross legends.

The program was the genesis of several NFL careers including Carter's former Blue Devil teammate now division rival Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who Carter is tackling in his photo on the video board.

Carter looks up at the board with a smile but not with awe. He's seen it before, time and again when he comes back. It's a familiarity and fondness only a select few can truly understand.