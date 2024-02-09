NFL Mock Draft Roundup: CBS' Chris Trapasso predicts Falcons draft edge rusher, trade for quarterback 

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2024 NFL Draft.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Since the last time we rounded up mock drafts from national analysts, the Senior Bowl has come and gone, causing some stocks to rise and fall.
In this edition, many still have the Falcons selecting a quarterback or an edge rusher.
Take a look at the second full mock draft selections:
Chris Trapasso, CBS
- Date: Feb. 8
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: OLB Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Trapasso's analysis: "Before I begin, this week's Justin Fields trade is as follows:
Falcons get: Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick
Bears get: No. 74 overall (third-round pick), 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the snaps and becomes a first-round pick if the Falcons make the playoffs in 2025
The Falcons add a premier, NFL-ready outside rusher to the defense. Huge need filled."
Josh Edwards, CBS
- Date: Feb. 9
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: OLB Dallas Turner, Alabama
Edwards' analysis: "Atlanta hired Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as head coach, and it would not surprise anyone if Morris used his first draft choice to address his side of the ball. The pass rush is one area that should be addressed."
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com
- Date: Feb. 9
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Frelund's analysis: "The model flags high marks for accuracy, a quick release and pocket awareness. My favorite note on Daniels is that computer vision shows he can get his feet set to throw (as opposed to throwing when off-balance) in the top 10 percentile (fastest) in my 10-season sample."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
- Date: Feb. 9
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
Iyer's analysis: "Nix has the big arm and accuracy to get the Falcons on the right track with a franchise QB under coach Raheem Morris and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, fresh from the Rams. Nix can help Atlanta better unlock young weapons Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts."
Matt Miller, ESPN
- Date: Feb. 5
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Miller's first-round pick analysis: "The Falcons have a need at quarterback, but the board so far has been focused on passers and pass-catchers, leaving GM Terry Fontenot with every defensive player in the draft still available to him. It's a little too early for Michigan's J.J. McCarthy or any other passer, and I still think we'll see Atlanta get in on Fields or Russell Wilson, given the offensive talent on the roster. So instead, the first defender comes off the board with this pick.
Arnold is a physical, feisty cornerback with great speed and the quickness to stick with receivers no matter the route. The Falcons have a star in A.J. Terrell and pairing them together could give the Falcons the league's best CB duo."
- Falcons pick: No. 43 overall
- Selection: WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina
Miller's second-round pick analysis: "Drake London will return as the WR1, but Mack Hollins, Van Jefferson, Scott Miller and KhaDarel Hodge are all set to hit free agency. Walker has great power in his route tree and an ability to run through contact both before and after the catch. The Falcons need a vertical threat opposite London, and Walker would bring that to the table immediately (17.0 yards per catch in 2023)."