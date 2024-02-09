NFL Mock Draft Roundup: CBS' Chris Trapasso predicts Falcons draft edge rusher, trade for quarterback 

Josh Edwards, CBS

Feb. 9 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: OLB Dallas Turner, Alabama

Edwards' analysis: "Atlanta hired Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as head coach, and it would not surprise anyone if Morris used his first draft choice to address his side of the ball. The pass rush is one area that should be addressed."

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Frelund's analysis: "The model flags high marks for accuracy, a quick release and pocket awareness. My favorite note on Daniels is that computer vision shows he can get his feet set to throw (as opposed to throwing when off-balance) in the top 10 percentile (fastest) in my 10-season sample."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Iyer's analysis: "Nix has the big arm and accuracy to get the Falcons on the right track with a franchise QB under coach Raheem Morris and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, fresh from the Rams. Nix can help Atlanta better unlock young weapons Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts."

Matt Miller, ESPN

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Miller's first-round pick analysis: "The Falcons have a need at quarterback, but the board so far has been focused on passers and pass-catchers, leaving GM Terry Fontenot with every defensive player in the draft still available to him. It's a little too early for Michigan's J.J. McCarthy or any other passer, and I still think we'll see Atlanta get in on Fields or Russell Wilson, given the offensive talent on the roster. So instead, the first defender comes off the board with this pick.

Arnold is a physical, feisty cornerback with great speed and the quickness to stick with receivers no matter the route. The Falcons have a star in A.J. Terrell and pairing them together could give the Falcons the league's best CB duo."

Falcons pick: No. 43 overall

No. 43 overall Selection: WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina