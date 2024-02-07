Question of the Week: What questions do you still have after Raheem Morris' introductory press conference? 

Tori McElhaney: Whatcha gonna do about the quarterback, gentlemen?

I wrote about this very topic immediately after the press conference on Monday afternoon, but I am going to bring it back up again because the conversation now has to shift to QB1 (in my eyes, at least).

Terrin and Amna did a good job discussing the themes of Morris as a coach and the collaboration of which we could expect from him and Fontenot. I kind of wanted to turn the conversation toward roster building now. To do that, you have to start the conversation with the person who is going to touch the ball on every offensive snap, the quarterback. (Give or take running something out of wildcat every now and again).

The Falcons have to find QB1 this offseason, in whatever form finding him takes: Free agency, the NFL Draft, a trade. It's all on the table, according to Morris and Fontenot's Monday comments.

Because, of course, Morris was asked about the quarterback. In response, he said he and Fontenot have had limited and brief conversations about the quarterback position in Atlanta. They haven't gone much deeper than that because their focus was on building the coaching staff around Morris. And I absolutely believe that. There’s evidence of that staff building.

However, what I also believe is that there is a plan for the quarterback in Atlanta. I don't know what that plan is, mind you. But no one can convince me there isn't one, or that one wasn't discussed at length throughout the interview process.

Let's take it a step further, too: Just because there's a new head coach in the building doesn't mean that he's the sole person responsible for the move the Falcons officially make at quarterback when they make it. Oh no, Fontenot's front office staff hasn't left nor has it been altered. Kyle Smith and Ryan Pace are still very much around. You're going to tell me that even in the middle of a coaching search the plan for a quarterback wasn't fleshed out? Nah fam. There's a plan. There's a plan within a plan. And there are offshoots of that plan. No doubt.

The Falcons are actually in the midst of their February scouting meetings as we speak. College scouts are in town. Film is being broken down by the entire group. Conversations are actively being had about the NFL Scouting Combine and the start of the new league year in March (when free agency officially begins).

The front office hasn't been sitting around doing nothing since the quarterback situation on the field took a turn in the 2023 season. They haven't been sitting around doing nothing since Arthur Smith was let go as head coach and Morris was hired. Work is still happening behind the scenes.