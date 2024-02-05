Analysis: Clock starts now to find 2024 starting quarterback

Morris did say, though, that there are certain qualities in a quarterback that the Falcons will be looking for, wherever they decide to look (because yes, they will be looking).

In Atlanta, Morris said, there is a clear understanding of what good quarterback play can look like.

"We're used to a very high level," Morris said, referring back to former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who Morris coached during his entire time as a Falcons assistant and interim head coach in 2020. Morris added that he saw that same high level of impact with Matthew Stafford in his most recent three years with the Los Angeles Rams.

"When you get those guys who are elite processors, when you get those guys who are decision-makers, when you get those guys who can just cut it loose and play ball and also play together with those fundamental techniques: The base, the balance, the short hitch in the pockets, some of those things," Morris said, "it makes you excited to go out there and find those things."

That doesn't mean the search will be easy, he added. But he -- and Fontenot -- are leaving every door open and they have an optimism about what they'll find.

"Sometimes you have to look at the college tape, you can see it a little bit in free agency, you can visualize how you can trade (for someone)," Morris said. "You have all those windows out there. You have all those avenues, but I have a lot of confidence in the people who are going to be able to help me be a part of finding our next quarterback to move forward."

Finally, Morris said it does fill him with a certain sense of excitement that the quarterback position is, essentially, a blank page in Atlanta. He commended Fontenot and the rest of the front office for putting the Falcons in the position in 2024 to go get QB1.