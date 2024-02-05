 Skip to main content
Advertising

Analysis: Clock starts now to find 2024 starting quarterback

The Falcons have their head coach. They're filling out their coaching staff. The next domino to fall? QB1. 

Feb 05, 2024 at 05:28 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

AF_20240205_Morris_PressConference_SL2_2542

ATLANTA -- Tick. Tock. The Falcons needed to hire a new head coach. Tick. Tock. They found one, hiring Raheem Morris as the 19th head coach in Atlanta Falcons history.

Tick. Tock. Morris needed to build out his staff. Tick. Tock. That's a venture actively wrapping up with the Falcons retaining a group of assistants from the previous staff and bringing in a whole crop of new guys.

Tick. Tock. The Falcons need to find QB1. Tick... Tick... Tick...

Finding -- and naming -- a starting quarterback in 2024 is the next major decision of this organization.

They have their leader (Morris). They have a majority of their coaching staff (with Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator and Jimmy Lake calling plays for the defense).

Now, they need a quarterback, and in Morris' introductory press conference Monday, there was plenty of quarterback talk. It took about 20 minutes to get that particular question, but what Morris said was important.

The Falcons new head coach was honest in answering that his recent conversations about the quarterback have been limited at this point with general manager Terry Fontenot, specifically. Monday marked Morris's 10th day on the job, and those last 10 days have been solely focused on formulating a coaching staff. So, the conversations about the quarterback position between the new head coach/general manager duo have been "brief" and in passing.

That doesn't mean they're not important. That doesn't mean they won't happen. It's just that it's the next domino to fall.

"We have some (ideas) about where we can go about getting (a quarterback)," Morris said. "Obviously, in free agency, a trade, the draft. And those communications -- with me just landing (in Atlanta) the other day -- are going to continue to happen."

Morris did say, though, that there are certain qualities in a quarterback that the Falcons will be looking for, wherever they decide to look (because yes, they will be looking).

In Atlanta, Morris said, there is a clear understanding of what good quarterback play can look like.

"We're used to a very high level," Morris said, referring back to former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who Morris coached during his entire time as a Falcons assistant and interim head coach in 2020. Morris added that he saw that same high level of impact with Matthew Stafford in his most recent three years with the Los Angeles Rams.

"When you get those guys who are elite processors, when you get those guys who are decision-makers, when you get those guys who can just cut it loose and play ball and also play together with those fundamental techniques: The base, the balance, the short hitch in the pockets, some of those things," Morris said, "it makes you excited to go out there and find those things."

That doesn't mean the search will be easy, he added. But he -- and Fontenot -- are leaving every door open and they have an optimism about what they'll find.

"Sometimes you have to look at the college tape, you can see it a little bit in free agency, you can visualize how you can trade (for someone)," Morris said. "You have all those windows out there. You have all those avenues, but I have a lot of confidence in the people who are going to be able to help me be a part of finding our next quarterback to move forward."

Finally, Morris said it does fill him with a certain sense of excitement that the quarterback position is, essentially, a blank page in Atlanta. He commended Fontenot and the rest of the front office for putting the Falcons in the position in 2024 to go get QB1.

The clock to find that guy? To get him to Atlanta? The time officially starts now.

Related Links

From the Archives: Photos of Atlanta Falcons' New Head Coach Raheem Morris

Ahead of his arrival in Atlanta, we take a look back at Raheem Morris' previous tenure with the Falcons.

Scenes from OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp in Flowery Branch, GA on May 20th, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 10

Scenes from OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp in Flowery Branch, GA on May 20th, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Kara Durrette / Atlanta Falcons
Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris with offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).
2 / 10

Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris with offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).

Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris smiles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 10

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris smiles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 10

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).
5 / 10

Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).

Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).
6 / 10

Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).

Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris works at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 10

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris works at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank with assist. head coach Raheem Morris
8 / 10

Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank with assist. head coach Raheem Morris

Kara Durrette / Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris runs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 10

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris runs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday August 29, 2019. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 10

Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday August 29, 2019. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Adler Garfield/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

Past, present and future, Raheem Morris understands the importance of being a Black head coach in the NFL

Prior to Raheem Morris, the Falcons had never had a full-time Black head coach in team history.
news

What we learned from Raheem Morris introductory press conference

Raheem Morris was officially introduced as the Falcons' new head coach Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 
news

'That's our charge': Raheem Morris, Falcons aims to redeem 2017 Super Bowl loss

On the anniversary of Super Bowl LI, Raheem Morris vowed to bring a championship home to Atlanta. 
news

Postcard from the Pro Bowl: Jessie Bates III checks in from Orlando

Jessie Bates III sends a message to fans while participating in his first Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida. 
news

Postcard from the Pro Bowl: Chris Lindstrom checks in from Orlando

While participating in his second consecutive Pro Bowl Games, Chris Lindstrom sends a message to fans back in Atlanta. 
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Several analysts project LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to Falcons at No. 8 overall 

Many analysts predict the Falcons will take a quarterback or edge rusher eighth in the 2024 NFL draft.  
news

Falcons coaching staff tracker

The Falcons' new head coach, Raheem Morris, continues to build his 2024 staff.
news

Analysis: What the Raheem Morris hire tells us about the direction the Falcons want to go

Falcons looking to enhance the culture and philosophy already set, not diminish it. 
news

Marquice Williams retained as Falcons special teams coordinator

The respected special teams coordinator will continue his tenure with the Falcons for a fourth season as a carryover from the previous coaching staff.  
news

Jimmy Lake named Falcons defensive coordinator  

Lake joins Raheem Morris in Atlanta after a season with the Los Angeles Rams as their assistant head coach.  
news

Zac Robinson named Falcons offensive coordinator

Robinson joins Raheem Morris' coaching staff after five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Top News

Past, present and future, Raheem Morris understands the importance of being a Black head coach in the NFL

What we learned from Raheem Morris introductory press conference

'That's our charge': Raheem Morris, Falcons aims to redeem 2017 Super Bowl loss

Analysis: Clock starts now to find 2024 starting quarterback

Advertising