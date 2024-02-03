Postcard from the Pro Bowl: Chris Lindstrom checks in from Orlando

Editor's note: After ranking as one of the best offensive linemen in the league in 2023, Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom was voted to his second consecutive Pro Bowl in December. This week, Chris is in Orlando, Florida, representing the NFC in the Pro Bowl Games. As the fun gets underway in Orlando, he wanted to check back in with those of us in Atlanta to tell us about his experience and to send a message to everyone back home.
This "Postcard from the Pro Bowl" is ghostwritten by Tori McElhaney and was compiled by Chris Lindstrom and Ryan Delgado.
ORLANDO, Fla. -- With anything you do for the first time, you're probably stressed out about everything. At least, that's how I am.
So, it makes sense that when I went to my first Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas last year, I was stressed. This year in Orlando, though? It's a little less stressful and a lot more fun.
I'm here with a teammate this year, and I have to say Jessie Bates is someone I'm really looking forward to spending the week with. I appreciate him so much and, honestly, we get to celebrate his incredible season, too.
I'm also looking forward to hanging out with some of the other players here, as well. It's such a great honor, being chosen to be here representing your team at the Pro Bowl, but there are so many guys who you respect the way they play, so being able to hang out with them and meet them in person is always a great time.
Speaking of a great time, one of the coolest things we've gotten to do since touching down in Orlando is experiencing the amusement parks together as a group. The Pro Bowl rented out Universal Studios for us one night this week. It's pretty awesome when you're able to go on some of the best rollercoasters over and over again.
However, I will say: That sometimes comes with a cost.
One of the rides we rode that night was the new VelociCoaster at Universal Islands of Adventure. Normally when you go to an amusement park you have to wait in line for an hour and a half before you can actually ride the ride. You have time to recoup, but we didn't. In our excitement we road the ride two or three times in a row, and — oh my God — I felt sick.
All good now, though! And my family and I have some more amusement parks to hit while we're in town.
Speaking of which, my wife and family flew in on Thursday night, and we're a big Disney family. We love going to Walt Disney World, so I am sure we will find time to go together. Being so close to so many amusement parks is a cool part of this year's Pro Bowl Games.
As for just being here representing the Atlanta Falcons, I want to say how much of an incredible honor it truly is to be a part of my second Pro Bowl Games.
Of course, you obviously always put the team goals first, but as an individual goal, there's nothing higher than this. You work for these types of opportunities, and I am just incredibly thankful to be here.
Thank you, Atlanta, and I will see you when I get back!
-CHRIS
