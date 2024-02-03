Postcard from the Pro Bowl: Chris Lindstrom checks in from Orlando

Speaking of a great time, one of the coolest things we've gotten to do since touching down in Orlando is experiencing the amusement parks together as a group. The Pro Bowl rented out Universal Studios for us one night this week. It's pretty awesome when you're able to go on some of the best rollercoasters over and over again.

However, I will say: That sometimes comes with a cost.

One of the rides we rode that night was the new VelociCoaster at Universal Islands of Adventure. Normally when you go to an amusement park you have to wait in line for an hour and a half before you can actually ride the ride. You have time to recoup, but we didn't. In our excitement we road the ride two or three times in a row, and — oh my God — I felt sick.

All good now, though! And my family and I have some more amusement parks to hit while we're in town.

Speaking of which, my wife and family flew in on Thursday night, and we're a big Disney family. We love going to Walt Disney World, so I am sure we will find time to go together. Being so close to so many amusement parks is a cool part of this year's Pro Bowl Games.

As for just being here representing the Atlanta Falcons, I want to say how much of an incredible honor it truly is to be a part of my second Pro Bowl Games.

Of course, you obviously always put the team goals first, but as an individual goal, there's nothing higher than this. You work for these types of opportunities, and I am just incredibly thankful to be here.

Thank you, Atlanta, and I will see you when I get back!