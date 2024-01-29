Falcons recent Senior Bowl NFL draft history, who to watch in 2024

nttiThe Atlanta Falcons' draft pool in 2023 did not consist of as many Senior Bowl players as it did in the previous two years.

In both 2021 and 2022, the Falcons had five draft picks apiece who played in their respective Senior Bowl outings. Last year, they had two.

The Senior Bowl is an annual showcase in Mobile, Alabama, for NFL prospects who completed their NCAA eligibility. It's a week-long event that wraps with an all-star game. Players have to be invited in order to participate.

Just these three years are being taken into account to focus on the Terry Fontenot regime. He was hired as the Falcons general manager in Jan. 2021, just in time for the Senior Bowl in February.

Since Fontenot has taken control of player personnel, more than half of the Falcons draftees have come from the Senior Bowl — 12 out of 23, or 52.2%, to be exact. And most went rather early, too. Four of those selections were in the second round alone, while the third, fifth and sixth rounds had two and then the fourth and seventh rounds each had one. No first-rounders, though. Not yet, at least.

Here's a look back:

2021 DRAFT PICKS

Kyle Pitts, tight end (Round 1)

SENIOR BOWL: Richie Grant, safety (Round 2)

Jalen Mayfield, offensive lineman (Round 3)

SENIOR BOWL: Darren Hall, cornerback (Round 4)

Drew Dalman, center (Round 4)

SENIOR BOWL: Ta'Quon Graham, defensive lineman (Round 5)

SENIOR BOWL: Adetokunbo Graham, defensive lineman (Round 5)

SENIOR BOWL: Avery Williams, cornerback (Round 5)

SENIOR BOWL: Frank Darby, wide receiver (Round 6)

2022 DRAFT PICKS

Drake London, wide receiver (Round 1)

SENIOR BOWL: Arnold Ebiketie, outside linebacker (Round 2)

SENIOR BOWL: Troy Andersen, linebacker (Round 2)

SENIOR BOWL: Desmond Ridder, quarterback (Round 3)

SENIOR BOWL: DeAngelo Malone, outside linebacker (Round 3)

Tyler Allgeier, running back (Round 5)

SENIOR BOWL: Justin Shaffer, offensive lineman (Round 6)

John FitzPatrick, tight end (Round 6)

2023 DRAFT PICKS

Bijan Robinson, running back (Round 1)

SENIOR BOWL: Matthew Bergeron, offensive lineman (Round 2)

Zach Harrison, defensive lineman (Round 3)

Clark Phillips, cornerback (Round 4)

SENIOR BOWL: DeMarcco Hellams, safety (Round 7)

Jovaughn Gwyn, offensive lineman (Round 7)

It's that time of year again, and Senior Bowl action begins Monday and concludes Saturday.

None of the Falcons coaching staff will be represented on the field — like former quarterbacks coach Charles London was in 2023 — but best believe there will be Atlanta representation present in Mobile. Because this year, the Falcons should be on the hunt for a quarterback, whether that be through the draft or free agency. And the Senior Bowl has a few options.

Seven quarterback accepted their invitations to the Senior Bowl: Bo Nix (Oregon), Carter Bradley (South Alabama), Joe Milton (Tennessee), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Michael Pratt (Tulane), Sam Hartman (Notre Dame) and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina). Editor's note: There is a complete position-by-position roster below.

The Falcons will have the No. 8 overall pick in the upcoming draft, for the third consecutive year. They used their previous two on running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London. Both offensive weapons, who would benefit from a potential first-round quarterback.

The last time the Falcons drafted a quarterback was 2022, with Desmond Ridder. He was actually a Senior Bowl find. So this wouldn't be the first time the Falcons found a passer through the exhibition event.

The last time the Falcons drafted a quarterback in the first round, though, was in 2008 with Matt Ryan. He was not a Senior Bowl participant.

The quarterbacks in the Senior Bowl aren't the only draft options in 2024. Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina) and Jayden Daniels (LSU) are arguably the biggest names on the market and not making the trip.

Still, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts both displayed their talents in the Senior Bowl, so professional success from the coveted role can begin this week.

The 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Saturday at the University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium. Action will air live on NFL Network.

Then, the 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25-27 in Detroit.

As the Senior Bowl likes to advertise: The draft starts in Mobile.

FULL SENIOR BOWL ROSTER

QUARTERBACK

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

RUNNING BACK

Rasheen Ali, Marshall

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

MarShawn Lloyd, USC

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Kimani Vidal, Troy

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

WIDE RECEIVER

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Luke McCaffrey, Rice

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Brenden Rice, USC

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Jamari Thrash, Louisville

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Jordan Whittington, Texas

Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Roman Wilson, Michigan

TIGHT END

AJ Barner, Michigan

Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Theo Johnson, Penn State

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

Jared Wiley, TCU

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Ethan Driskell, Marshall

Javon Foster, Missouri

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Delmar Glaze, Maryland

Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

LaDarius Henderson, Michigan

Christian Jones, Texas

Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Patrick Paul, Houston

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Isaiah Adams, Illinois

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

Javion Cohen, Miami

Brandon Coleman, TCU

Kingsley Eguakun, Florida

Troy Fautanu, Washington

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Christian Haynes, UConn

Trevor Keegan, Michigan

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Dominick Puni, Kansas

Andrew Raym, Oklahoma

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Charles Turner III, LSU

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia

DEFENSIVE END

Chris Braswell, Alabama

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Cedric Johnson, Mississippi

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Braiden McGregor, Michigan

Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

DeWayne Carter, Duke

Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

Tyler Davis, Clemson

Braden Fiske, Florida State

Michael Hall, Ohio State

Marcus Harris, Auburn

Brennan Jackson, Washington State

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Byron Murphy II, Texas

Darius Robinson, Missouri

T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

Austin Booker, Kansas

Nelson Ceaser, Houston

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian

Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

Javon Solomon, Troy

LINEBACKER

Michael Barrett, Michigan

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

Jaylan Ford, Texas

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

James Williams, Miami

Payton Wilson, N.C. State

CORNERBACK

Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Jahdae Barron, Texas

Caelen Carson, Wake Forest

Johnny Dixon, Penn State

Willie Drew, Virginia State

Cam Hart, Notre Dame

DJ James, Auburn

Kalen King, Penn State

Max Melton, Rutgers

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Josh Newton, TCU

Andru Phillips, Kentucky

Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

Quincy Riley, Louisville

Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

SAFETY

Cole Bishop, Utah

Beau Brade, Maryland

Javon Bullard, Georgia

Jaden Hicks, Washington State

Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

Josh Proctor, Ohio State

Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Tykee Smith, Georgia

Sione Vaki, Utah

SPECIALISTS