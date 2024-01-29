Falcons recent Senior Bowl NFL draft history, who to watch in 2024

nttiThe Atlanta Falcons' draft pool in 2023 did not consist of as many Senior Bowl players as it did in the previous two years.
In both 2021 and 2022, the Falcons had five draft picks apiece who played in their respective Senior Bowl outings. Last year, they had two.
The Senior Bowl is an annual showcase in Mobile, Alabama, for NFL prospects who completed their NCAA eligibility. It's a week-long event that wraps with an all-star game. Players have to be invited in order to participate.
Just these three years are being taken into account to focus on the Terry Fontenot regime. He was hired as the Falcons general manager in Jan. 2021, just in time for the Senior Bowl in February.
Since Fontenot has taken control of player personnel, more than half of the Falcons draftees have come from the Senior Bowl — 12 out of 23, or 52.2%, to be exact. And most went rather early, too. Four of those selections were in the second round alone, while the third, fifth and sixth rounds had two and then the fourth and seventh rounds each had one. No first-rounders, though. Not yet, at least.
Here's a look back:
2021 DRAFT PICKS
- Kyle Pitts, tight end (Round 1)
- SENIOR BOWL: Richie Grant, safety (Round 2)
- Jalen Mayfield, offensive lineman (Round 3)
- SENIOR BOWL: Darren Hall, cornerback (Round 4)
- Drew Dalman, center (Round 4)
- SENIOR BOWL: Ta'Quon Graham, defensive lineman (Round 5)
- SENIOR BOWL: Adetokunbo Graham, defensive lineman (Round 5)
- SENIOR BOWL: Avery Williams, cornerback (Round 5)
- SENIOR BOWL: Frank Darby, wide receiver (Round 6)
2022 DRAFT PICKS
- Drake London, wide receiver (Round 1)
- SENIOR BOWL: Arnold Ebiketie, outside linebacker (Round 2)
- SENIOR BOWL: Troy Andersen, linebacker (Round 2)
- SENIOR BOWL: Desmond Ridder, quarterback (Round 3)
- SENIOR BOWL: DeAngelo Malone, outside linebacker (Round 3)
- Tyler Allgeier, running back (Round 5)
- SENIOR BOWL: Justin Shaffer, offensive lineman (Round 6)
- John FitzPatrick, tight end (Round 6)
2023 DRAFT PICKS
- Bijan Robinson, running back (Round 1)
- SENIOR BOWL: Matthew Bergeron, offensive lineman (Round 2)
- Zach Harrison, defensive lineman (Round 3)
- Clark Phillips, cornerback (Round 4)
- SENIOR BOWL: DeMarcco Hellams, safety (Round 7)
- Jovaughn Gwyn, offensive lineman (Round 7)
It's that time of year again, and Senior Bowl action begins Monday and concludes Saturday.
None of the Falcons coaching staff will be represented on the field — like former quarterbacks coach Charles London was in 2023 — but best believe there will be Atlanta representation present in Mobile. Because this year, the Falcons should be on the hunt for a quarterback, whether that be through the draft or free agency. And the Senior Bowl has a few options.
Seven quarterback accepted their invitations to the Senior Bowl: Bo Nix (Oregon), Carter Bradley (South Alabama), Joe Milton (Tennessee), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Michael Pratt (Tulane), Sam Hartman (Notre Dame) and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina). Editor's note: There is a complete position-by-position roster below.
The Falcons will have the No. 8 overall pick in the upcoming draft, for the third consecutive year. They used their previous two on running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London. Both offensive weapons, who would benefit from a potential first-round quarterback.
The last time the Falcons drafted a quarterback was 2022, with Desmond Ridder. He was actually a Senior Bowl find. So this wouldn't be the first time the Falcons found a passer through the exhibition event.
The last time the Falcons drafted a quarterback in the first round, though, was in 2008 with Matt Ryan. He was not a Senior Bowl participant.
The quarterbacks in the Senior Bowl aren't the only draft options in 2024. Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina) and Jayden Daniels (LSU) are arguably the biggest names on the market and not making the trip.
Still, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts both displayed their talents in the Senior Bowl, so professional success from the coveted role can begin this week.
The 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Saturday at the University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium. Action will air live on NFL Network.
Then, the 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25-27 in Detroit.
As the Senior Bowl likes to advertise: The draft starts in Mobile.
FULL SENIOR BOWL ROSTER
QUARTERBACK
- Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
- Joe Milton III, Tennessee
- Bo Nix, Oregon
- Michael Pratt, Tulane
- Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
RUNNING BACK
- Rasheen Ali, Marshall
- Ray Davis, Kentucky
- Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
- MarShawn Lloyd, USC
- Cody Schrader, Missouri
- Kimani Vidal, Troy
- Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
WIDE RECEIVER
- Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
- Jacob Cowing, Arizona
- Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane
- Xavier Legette, South Carolina
- Luke McCaffrey, Rice
- Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- Ricky Pearsall, Florida
- Brenden Rice, USC
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia
- Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- Jamari Thrash, Louisville
- Devontez Walker, North Carolina
- Jordan Whittington, Texas
- Johnny Wilson, Florida State
- Roman Wilson, Michigan
TIGHT END
- AJ Barner, Michigan
- Jaheim Bell, Florida State
- Theo Johnson, Penn State
- Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
- Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
- Jared Wiley, TCU
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
- Ethan Driskell, Marshall
- Javon Foster, Missouri
- Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
- Delmar Glaze, Maryland
- Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
- LaDarius Henderson, Michigan
- Christian Jones, Texas
- Sataoa Laumea, Utah
- Jordan Morgan, Arizona
- Patrick Paul, Houston
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE
- Isaiah Adams, Illinois
- Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
- Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin
- Javion Cohen, Miami
- Brandon Coleman, TCU
- Kingsley Eguakun, Florida
- Troy Fautanu, Washington
- Zach Frazier, West Virginia
- Christian Haynes, UConn
- Trevor Keegan, Michigan
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
- Dominick Puni, Kansas
- Andrew Raym, Oklahoma
- Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
- Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
- Charles Turner III, LSU
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia
DEFENSIVE END
- Chris Braswell, Alabama
- Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
- Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
- Adisa Isaac, Penn State
- Cedric Johnson, Mississippi
- Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
- Laiatu Latu, UCLA
- Braiden McGregor, Michigan
- Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
- DeWayne Carter, Duke
- Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State
- Tyler Davis, Clemson
- Braden Fiske, Florida State
- Michael Hall, Ohio State
- Marcus Harris, Auburn
- Brennan Jackson, Washington State
- McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
- Byron Murphy II, Texas
- Darius Robinson, Missouri
- T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
- Austin Booker, Kansas
- Nelson Ceaser, Houston
- Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian
- Marist Liufau, Notre Dame
- Javon Solomon, Troy
LINEBACKER
- Michael Barrett, Michigan
- JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
- Jaylan Ford, Texas
- Cedric Gray, North Carolina
- Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
- Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State
- Tyrice Knight, UTEP
- Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
- Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
- Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
- James Williams, Miami
- Payton Wilson, N.C. State
CORNERBACK
- Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
- Jahdae Barron, Texas
- Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
- Johnny Dixon, Penn State
- Willie Drew, Virginia State
- Cam Hart, Notre Dame
- DJ James, Auburn
- Kalen King, Penn State
- Max Melton, Rutgers
- Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
- Josh Newton, TCU
- Andru Phillips, Kentucky
- Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
- Quincy Riley, Louisville
- Mike Sainristil, Michigan
- Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
SAFETY
- Cole Bishop, Utah
- Beau Brade, Maryland
- Javon Bullard, Georgia
- Jaden Hicks, Washington State
- Kamren Kinchens, Miami
- Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest
- Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State
- Josh Proctor, Ohio State
- Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
- Tykee Smith, Georgia
- Sione Vaki, Utah
SPECIALISTS
- Peter Bowden, Wisconsin (LS)
- Joshua Karty, Stanford (K)
- Austin McNamara, Texas Tech (P)
- William Mote, Georgia (LS)
- Will Reichard, Alabama (K)
- Tory Taylor, Iowa (P)