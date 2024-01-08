Falcons first-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft now set

The Atlanta Falcons will have the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
That detail was solidified after Week 18 action, including the Falcons' loss to the New Orleans Saints. It was also confirmed with the New York Jets' win over the New England Patriots that same day.
The Falcons finished their 2023 season with a 7-10 record.
This will mark the third consecutive year the Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick. Last year, they used the selection to draft running back Bijan Robinson. The year prior, they chose wide receiver Drake London. Back in 2021, tight end Kyle Pitts was taken at No. 4 overall.
A position possible of interest to the Falcons in 2024 is quarterback. They lacked consistency there in 2023, switching between Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke more than once. Some options in the upcoming draft class include Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington).
The last time the Falcons drafted a quarterback was 2022 in Ridder. He went No. 74 overall in the third round. Before him, it was Sean Renfree with the No. 249 overall pick in the seventh round of 2013. And then, of course, there was Matt Ryan in 2008 at No. 3 overall.
Atlanta has drafted 26 quarterbacks total in franchise history.
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, which comes courtesy of a trade with the Carolina Panthers before the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears may also likely be in the market for a quarterback since Justin Fields' future in Chicago is reportedly uncertain.
The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25-27 in Detroit.
