Falcons first-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft now set

The Falcons finish out their 2023 season with a 7-10 record and will have the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jan 08, 2024 at 12:06 PM
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

The Atlanta Falcons will have the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That detail was solidified after Week 18 action, including the Falcons' loss to the New Orleans Saints. It was also confirmed with the New York Jets' win over the New England Patriots that same day.

The Falcons finished their 2023 season with a 7-10 record.

This will mark the third consecutive year the Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick. Last year, they used the selection to draft running back Bijan Robinson. The year prior, they chose wide receiver Drake London. Back in 2021, tight end Kyle Pitts was taken at No. 4 overall.

A position possible of interest to the Falcons in 2024 is quarterback. They lacked consistency there in 2023, switching between Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke more than once. Some options in the upcoming draft class include Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington).

The last time the Falcons drafted a quarterback was 2022 in Ridder. He went No. 74 overall in the third round. Before him, it was Sean Renfree with the No. 249 overall pick in the seventh round of 2013. And then, of course, there was Matt Ryan in 2008 at No. 3 overall.

Atlanta has drafted 26 quarterbacks total in franchise history.

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, which comes courtesy of a trade with the Carolina Panthers before the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears may also likely be in the market for a quarterback since Justin Fields' future in Chicago is reportedly uncertain.

The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25-27 in Detroit.

Game Photos | Week 18 Falcons at Saints

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans at Caesars Superdome during Week 18.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 reacts after a first down catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 reacts after a first down catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 and outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 react during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 and outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 react during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 and outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 react during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 and outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 react during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with running back Bijan Robinson #7 after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with running back Bijan Robinson #7 after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts after a touchdown by running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts after a touchdown by running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with running back Bijan Robinson #7 after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with running back Bijan Robinson #7 after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 lines up during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 lines up during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Offensive huddle during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Offensive huddle during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts on the sideline during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts on the sideline during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prepares to snap the ball during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prepares to snap the ball during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 lines up during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 lines up during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

General view of fans during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
General view of fans during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 looks on during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 looks on during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts on the sideline during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts on the sideline during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 lines up during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 lines up during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

General view of fans during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
General view of fans during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 looks on during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 looks on during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 and punter Bradley Pinion #13 react after a field goal during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 and punter Bradley Pinion #13 react after a field goal during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the first half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Defense reacts during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Defense reacts during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 makes a tackle during the second half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 makes a tackle during the second half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and head coach Arthur Smith walk off the field during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and head coach Arthur Smith walk off the field during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 makes a tackle during the second half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 makes a tackle during the second half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second half of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prepares to snap the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prepares to snap the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 looks to pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 looks to pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 looks to pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 looks to pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the fourth quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the fourth quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 looks to pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 looks to pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

