Falcons coaching staff tracker

DWAYNE LEDFORD

Background: Ledford was the Falcons offensive line coach since he joined the organization three seasons ago, but he's taking on more responsibilities in 2024. For good reason, too. The Falcons' run game was No. 9 in the NFL when it came to rushing yards per game in 2023 with 127, and then it was previously No. 3 in 2022 and No. 31 in 2021. Before coming to Atlanta, though, Ledford's coaching experience all came in the NCAA. He had stops at the University of Louisville, North Carolina State University, Appalachian State University, Gardner-Webb University, Tennessee State University and University of North Carolina — in that order, starting with the most recent. His first-ever coaching gig was in 2005, as a UNC strength and conditioning coach.