Falcons coaching staff tracker

The Falcons' new head coach, Raheem Morris, continues to build his 2024 staff.

Jan 31, 2024 at 03:28 PM
Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons
by Scott BairTori McElhaneyTerrin Waack & Amna Subhan
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons' new head coach, Raheem Morris, hit the ground running and is in the process of building his 2024 staff.

MORE ON MORRIS:

Morris was named the Falcons' 19th head coach in franchise history Thursday, Jan. 25. He then announced his coordinators — Zac Robinson with the offensive, Jimmy Lake with the defense and Marquice Williams with the special teams — this past Monday, Jan. 29.

MORE ON COORDINATORS:

Now, Morris is filling out the rest of his organizational chart.

Below is a running tracker of the assistant coaches who have been officially hired by the Falcons for the 2024 season. This story will be updated.

JERRY GRAY

Hire announcement date: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

2024 title: Retained with 2023 title

2023 title: Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach/defense

Background: Gray came to Atlanta with an elaborate NFL resume that included work with the Green Bay Packers (2020-22), Minnesota Vikings (2014-19), Tennessee Titans (second stint; 2011-13), Seattle Seahawks (2010), Washington (2006-09), Buffalo Bills (2001-05) and Titans (1997-2000). That's 26 years of professional experience. Now 27, when counting the Falcons in 2023. Highlights from his time include three years as the Titans defensive coordinator and five years as the Bills defensive coordinator. Gray's first-ever coaching job, though, actually came at the collegiate level, working with the secondary at Southern Methodist University from 1995-96.

gray-jerry

T.J. Yates

Hire announcement date: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

2024 title: Retained but moved to quarterbacks coach

2023 title: Atlanta Falcons wide receivers coach

Background: Yates came to Atlanta first as a passing game specialist. He was promoted to wide receivers coach last season. This move to quarterbacks coach shouldn't come as a surprise, considering he played the position for the Falcons in 2014 and in general for seven years across three teams. Regardless, the Falcons aren't the only team for which Yates has coached. He was with the Houston Texans prior to Atlanta, from 2019-20 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. So, that makes this move make even more sense.

yates-tj

DWAYNE LEDFORD

Hire announcement date: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

2024 title: Retained but named to run game coordinator/offensive line

2023 title: Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach

Background: Ledford was the Falcons offensive line coach since he joined the organization three seasons ago, but he's taking on more responsibilities in 2024. For good reason, too. The Falcons' run game was No. 9 in the NFL when it came to rushing yards per game in 2023 with 127, and then it was previously No. 3 in 2022 and No. 31 in 2021. Before coming to Atlanta, though, Ledford's coaching experience all came in the NCAA. He had stops at the University of Louisville, North Carolina State University, Appalachian State University, Gardner-Webb University, Tennessee State University and University of North Carolina — in that order, starting with the most recent. His first-ever coaching gig was in 2005, as a UNC strength and conditioning coach.

ledford-dwayne

MICHAEL PITRE

Hire announcement date: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

2024 title: Retained with 2023 title

2023 title: Atlanta Falcons running backs coach

Background: Pitre continues to build his NFL resume and work with names like Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier (and maybe even Cordarelle Patterson, depending how free agency plays out) in Atlanta. He joined the Falcons in 2022 after a single season with the Chicago Bears as their running backs coach, and that 2021 season was his first full-time go as a coach at the professional level. He was otherwise a scouting intern for the New England Patriots in 2009 and a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship coaching program in 2017. Most of Pitre's experience comes from the NCAA. He spent time at Oregon State University (2018-20), Montana State University (2014-17) and University of Colorado (2012-13). In total, either way, that's 12 years of college and NFL coaching.

pitre-michael

JAY RODGERS

Hire announcement date: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

2024 title: Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach

2023 title: Los Angeles Chargers defensive run game coordinator/defensive line

Background: Rodgers had been with the Chargers since 2021, always holding the title of defensive run game coordinator but switching his additional responsibilities as the outside linebacker coach to the defensive line coach after his first year with the team. The Chargers went 5-12 last season. Prior to Los Angeles, Rodgers worked for the Chicago Bears from 2015-20 as their defensive line coach. He got his NFL coaching start with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and remained there until the move to Chicago. He began as a coaches assistant (2009-10), was upgraded to defensive quality control coach (2011) and then began his tenure as a defensive line coach (20012-14).

DAVE HUXTABLE

Hire announcement date: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

2024 title: Retained with 2023 title

2023 title: Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant

Background: Huxtable actually had no NFL coaching experience prior to joining the Falcons. He did, however, have an extensive career coaching at the NCAA level. Before he came to Atlanta, Huxtable was an analyst for the University of Alabama from 2021-22. In total, Huxtable has 40 seasons of collegiate coaching under his belt, and 18 of those seasons were as a defensive coordinator. His first-ever job came in 1982 as a graduate assistant at Iowa State University. Other programs he has worked for include but are not limited to: Georgia Tech, North Carolina State University, Oklahoma State University, the University of North Carolina, the University of Wisconsin, the University of Central Florida and the University of Texas.

huxtable-dave

STEVE SCARNECCHIA

Hire announcement date: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

2024 title: Atlanta Falcons chief of staff, coaching operations

2023 title: New York Jets chief of staff

Background: Scarnecchia spent the previous three seasons (2021-23) as chief of staff with the Jets. He has also already worked for the Falcons, along with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots in some capacity. Scarnecchia was ultimately in Atlanta for six seasons. Scarnecchia was named the video coordinator for Syracuse in 2011, and later shifted to director of operations in 2013. According to Syracuse's official website, "Scarnecchia spent 10 years managing video operations at the college and professional levels. Scarnecchia's NFL experience includes serving as a video director and director of multimedia for several professional teams and Division I programs, as well as a season spent abroad in a similar role with the NFL Europe."

SARAH HOGAN

Hire announcement date: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

2024 title: Retained with 2023 title

2023 title: Atlanta Falcons director of coaching operations

Background: Hogan spent the last season as the director of coaching operations after serving two seasons as the assistant director of coaching operations from 2021-22. Hogan has been in the Falcons organization since 2015, when she joined the team as a coordinator of scouting administration. After that season, she moved to the coaching operations team as a coordinator of coaching operations for four years (2016-20).

hogan-sarah

DONOVAN ELLISON

Hire announcement date: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

2024 title: Retained with 2023 title

2023 title: Atlanta Falcons coaching operations assistant

Background: Ellison has been retained with the Falcons after serving his first season as coaching operations assistant in 2023. He joined the organization in 2022 as a football analyst. Ellison officially got his NFL operations start with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

