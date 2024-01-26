Statement from Falcons owner Arthur Blank, GM Terry Fontenot on new head coach Raheem Morris

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Thursday marked a reuniting more than a hiring.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has already worked with Raheem Morris. The two spent six seasons together from 2015-20 when Morris moved through the franchise's ranks, starting as the assistant head coach/defensive pass game coordinator and ending as the interim head coach. Now, Morris returns in 2024 as the Blank's official head coach.

More on Morris:

Below is the full statement from Blank:

"This is a historic day for the Atlanta Falcons – after a comprehensive search we are thrilled to welcome Raheem Morris back to Atlanta as the team's new head coach," Blank said. "With 26 years of experience in the NFL, including the last three in an outstanding organization that has won our league's championship in that time, Raheem emerged from a field of excellent candidates and is the right leader to take our team into the future. His time in LA has given him an enhanced perspective on everything from personnel, team operations, game planning, working with an outstanding offensive staff and many other things that has helped him develop into an even more prepared coach in all aspects of the game. I believe his leadership skills have grown and his understanding of what it takes to have a highly collaborative one-team culture are now at a much higher level."

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot also released a statement following the announcement of Morris as the Falcons' head coach:

"I'm beyond excited to work side-by-side with Raheem in bringing a championship to Atlanta," Fontenot said. "We have conducted one of the most thorough and comprehensive searches and saw many incredible candidates through this process. Raheem is the right fit for our team, culture, and shared vision for success in Atlanta, and I cannot wait to start working with him and have his energy in our building."

Here is a copy of the team release regarding the Morris news:

The Atlanta Falcons are naming Raheem Morris as the team's new head coach. Morris and Falcons General Manager, Terry Fontenot, will report directly to Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman on all football matters. Rich McKay remains CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) and continues to represent the team on league matters and the NFL's Competition Committee. Greg Beadles remains President of the Falcons and will continue overseeing all day-to-day business operations.

Morris becomes the 19th head coach in Atlanta Falcons history and takes over the club after spending the past three seasons (2021-23) as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. During his tenure with the Rams, Los Angeles made two postseason appearances and captured a title in Super Bowl LVI.

"This is a historic day for the Atlanta Falcons – after a comprehensive search we are thrilled to welcome Raheem Morris back to Atlanta as the team's new head coach," said Blank. "With 26 years of experience in the NFL, including the last three in an outstanding organization that has won our league's championship in that time, Raheem emerged from a field of excellent candidates and is the right leader to take our team into the future. His time in LA has given him an enhanced perspective on everything from personnel, team operations, game planning, working with an outstanding offensive staff and many other things that has helped him develop into an even more prepared coach in all aspects of the game. I believe his leadership skills have grown and his understanding of what it takes to have a highly collaborative one-team culture are now at a much higher level."

Over the past three seasons, Los Angeles' defense has recorded the fourth-best red zone efficiency rating and the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL. His 2023 unit was one of the youngest in the NFL but helped the Rams earn a playoff berth and featured Rams third-round rookie defensive linemen Kobie Turner, a finalist for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Turner and Byron Young tallied a combined 17 sacks, finishing first and second among all rookies. Turner's nine sacks matched three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald's franchise rookie record (nine in 2014), while Young's eight sacks ranked third among rookies in franchise history.

"I'm beyond excited to work side-by-side with Raheem in bringing a championship to Atlanta," said Fontenot. "We have conducted one of the most thorough and comprehensive searches and saw many incredible candidates through this process. Raheem is the right fit for our team, culture, and shared vision for success in Atlanta, and I cannot wait to start working with him and have his energy in our building."

In 2022, Morris led a Rams defense that led the NFL in red zone efficiency (44.4 percent), ranked second in goal-to-go efficiency (53.3 percent), seventh in interceptions (16) and ninth in defensive total rush EPA (42.97). During the 2021 season that culminated in a Super Bowl title, Los Angeles' defense averaged 1.5 takeaways per game and featured three players – Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller – ranked in the top 20 in sacks. Additionally, Morris' unit ranked third in sacks (50) and fifth in tackles for loss (85) during the regular season.

"I am overjoyed for the opportunity for my family and I to return to Atlanta as the Falcons head coach," said Morris. "We know from firsthand experience what a first-class organization Atlanta is and what this team means to its city and its fans. I am incredibly appreciative of Arthur Blank for his leadership and for this entire organization for putting its trust in me to help lead this team. I can't thank the Rams organization enough for the experience and opportunity with the team. From the Kroenke family, Kevin Demoff, Les Snead, Sean McVay and the entire staff, the Rams are a first-class organization all around. We loved our time in LA, loved the fans and know the Rams continue to have a very bright future."

Additionally in 2021, the Rams defense ranked sixth in the NFL in opponents rushing yards per game (103.2) and fifth in yards per rush (3.96). Morris' unit held opponents to a 51.8 percent red zone efficiency rate, which ranked eighth. Morris also led a secondary that ranked fifth in opponent passer rating (83.8) and third in interceptions (19). The secondary finished second in the NFL with 17 opponent passing touchdowns allowed and a 0.89 opponent touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Morris played safety at Hofstra from 1994-97 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in physical education. The Irvington, N.J., native will be joined in Atlanta by his wife, Nicole, his daughter, Amaya, and their two children, Maliya and Jalen.

As CEO of AMBSE, McKay oversees the business operations of the Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the shared services functions that support the entire AMBSE portfolio. In the coming weeks he will add direct oversight of Atlanta United, with its CEO, Garth Lagerwey, reporting directly to him. He'll also join the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation board as an associate director. AMBSE President Tim Zulawski and Falcons President Greg Beadles, as well as senior leaders of AMBSE's shared services, will continue to report to him.