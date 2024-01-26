Instant analysis: Why Raheem Morris fits with the Falcons

Morris returns to the Falcons as the organization's 19th head coach. It's a role the organization already knows he carries well. 

Jan 25, 2024 at 09:01 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Raheem Morris fits with the Falcons as the organization's 19th head coach in franchise history because Morris already fit.

Morris is already someone Falcons leadership liked. He's already someone the fan base knows. He's already someone longest-tenured current Falcons players respect. In a sense, the Falcons hired one of their own, someone they are more than familiar with, after a long and extensive interview process that spanned 17 days and 14 candidates.

More on Morris:

In the end, the Falcons hired a familiar face. Morris was with the organization for six seasons from 2015-20. He was the Falcons interim head coach for the final 11 games of the 2020 season, after the Falcons parted ways with Dan Quinn. After starting the season 0-5, the Falcons went 4-7 under Morris to finish out the season. At the time, Falcons owner Arthur Blank said it was the right choice to promote Morris to interim head coach.

"He has the right kind of enthusiasm to lead the players in a positive way," Blank said in 2020. "He's worked with our receivers; he understands that side of the ball well. He's been a defensive coordinator. He's very positive, he's ready to go.

"I know we made the right choice with Raheem and we'll see where he takes us. The players will definitely be supportive of him."

Player support has been a constant staple of Morris' resume during his 20-plus years coaching in the league. Everywhere he goes, Morris carries an aura of respect around him. That includes his most recent coaching stint with the Los Angeles Rams as their defensive coordinator.

"The guy is coded to respect everyone, to build a relationship with everyone no matter where you're at in the organization," Rams general manager Les Snead said in his end-of-season news conference, via ESPN. "What's awesome is, as he does that, you just see the respect flow back in his direction. He's coded for that. It's a superpower that I think would help any organization."

Things have changed significantly for Morris and the Falcons organization since going their separate ways three seasons ago. Though the Falcons interviewed Morris in 2021 for the head coaching job that ultimately went to Arthur Smith, the team Morris returns to is night-and-day different from the one he left.

The team Morris knew in 2020 had to make significant cuts to the roster to get under the salary cap the following year. The team Morris knew spent two seasons trying to get right by the cap, finally able to make moves in free agency this past offseason in 2023, bulking up its defense with the likes of Jessie Bates III, David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss. The team Morris knew at the time of his departure was still months away from drafting Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, a year away from drafting Drake London at No. 8 and two years removed from the 2023's first-round acquisition of Bijan Robinson. And, of course, the team Morris once knew had stability at the quarterback position with Matt Ryan under center.

Since then, the Falcons have seen the likes of Ryan, Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke in the pocket. They're in need of quarterback in 2024. However, they've beefed up their defense, added weapons on offense and found health by way of the salary cap. Now they are looking for sustained success from top to bottom after three consecutive seasons with a 10-7 record.

As Blank said in his joint press conference with team CEO Rich McKay after announcing the release of Smith as the Falcons head coach, Atlanta is in win-now mode. The team needed someone to lead them to more wins.

They hope the person who'll lead them there is a familiar face.

From the Archives: Photos of Atlanta Falcons' New Head Coach Raheem Morris

Ahead of his arrival in Atlanta, we take a look back at Raheem Morris' previous tenure with the Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris smiles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 10

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris smiles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris with offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).
2 / 10

Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris with offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).

Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp in Flowery Branch, GA on May 20th, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 10

Scenes from OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp in Flowery Branch, GA on May 20th, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Kara Durrette / Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 10

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).
5 / 10

Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).

Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).
6 / 10

Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).

Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris works at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 10

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris works at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank with assist. head coach Raheem Morris
8 / 10

Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank with assist. head coach Raheem Morris

Kara Durrette / Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris runs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 10

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris runs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday August 29, 2019. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 10

Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday August 29, 2019. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Adler Garfield/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

Get to know (more) about Falcons head coach Raheem Morris

Fans already know Morris from his time in Atlanta, but let's learn about his coaching experience from other places.
news

Statement from Falcons owner Arthur Blank, GM Terry Fontenot on new head coach Raheem Morris

The Falcons also announce changes to organizational structure. 
news

Raheem Morris named head coach of the Atlanta Falcons

The former Rams defensive coordinator becomes the Falcons' 19th head coach in franchise history. 
news

Defensive lineman Zach Harrison grew as 2023 season progressed, primed for quick start in 2024 -- Rookie Review

Looking back on the rookie season of the Falcons' 2023 third-round draft pick, a defensive lineman from Ohio State. 
news

Falcons announce completed second interview with Bobby Slowik

The Texans offensive coordinator conducted an in-person interview with the Falcons on Thursday.
news

Running back Bijan Robinson named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist

The 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year will be announced during the NFL Honors on Feb. 8.
news

How Jessie Bates III uses film study, extensive preparation to outsmart opponents

Star Falcons safety credits his mother for instilling the value of planning, young son for motivating him to new heights.
news

Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree led production spike among defensive ends and edge rushers -- Falcons Breakdown

The pair of established veterans had 13 sacks, 18 tackles for a loss and 25 QB hits between them. 
news

Falcons announce completed first interview with Mike Vrabel

What you need to know about Vrabel, the Tennessee Titans head coach in 2023.
news

Falcons announce completed second interview with Ejiro Evero

The Panthers defensive coordinator conducted an in-person interview with the Falcons on Wednesday.
news

Interior defensive line anchored by David Onyemata, but missed Grady Jarrett -- Falcons Breakdown

We take a look at the group's 2023 production and where the position could go in 2024. 

Top News

Raheem Morris named head coach of the Atlanta Falcons

Instant analysis: Why Raheem Morris fits with the Falcons

From the Archives: Photos of Atlanta Falcons' New Head Coach Raheem Morris

Statement from Falcons owner Arthur Blank, GM Terry Fontenot on new head coach Raheem Morris

Advertising