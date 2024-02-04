Postcard from the Pro Bowl: Jessie Bates III checks in from Orlando

Editor's note: After ranking as one of the best safeties in the league in 2023, Falcons safety Jessie Bates III was voted to his first Pro Bowl in December. This week, Jessie is in Orlando, Florida, representing the NFC in the Pro Bowl Games. As the fun gets underway, he wanted to check back in with those of us in Atlanta to tell us about his experience and to send a message to everyone back home.