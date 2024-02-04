Postcard from the Pro Bowl: Jessie Bates III checks in from Orlando

Editor's note: After ranking as one of the best safeties in the league in 2023, Falcons safety Jessie Bates III was voted to his first Pro Bowl in December. This week, Jessie is in Orlando, Florida, representing the NFC in the Pro Bowl Games. As the fun gets underway, he wanted to check back in with those of us in Atlanta to tell us about his experience and to send a message to everyone back home.
This "Postcard from the Pro Bowl" is ghostwritten by Amna Subhan and compiled by Jessie Bates III and Ryan Delgado.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Participating in my first Pro Bowl Games has made me feel like a little kid again.
I get to be around family and enjoy all the theme parks that Orlando has to offer. Going on all the rides at Universal Studios Florida brought out that little-kid feeling.
Though, having my family around, that's really been the best part of the whole experience. I've brought my whole family. Everybody: my sisters, my brothers, nieces, nephews, my son, my mom and stepdad. There's probably more than 20 people here with me.
We spend so much time away from our families throughout the year. So, while a Pro Bowl selection is a reward for your play, it's also almost like your family is being rewarded, too, for all the sacrifices they make through the season.
I've also gotten the chance to be around so many of these great players out here, too.
In addition to my teammate Chris Lindstrom, I've been hanging around Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals a lot. We rock with the same number — No. 3 — and play the same position, so there's a lot of respect there. I'm definitely looking forward to hanging with Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons as well. He has a crazy life.
While it's been a blast here, I can't wait to get back to Atlanta.
Year one with the Falcons taught me a lot as a person, as a player. But year two? That has me really excited. I feel like we made some great hires with head coach Raheem Morris. I'm just really ready to get back home, put the work in and go compete for championships in Atlanta again.
- JESSIE
