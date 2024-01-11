What are some must-have qualities Falcons need in a head coach? -- Falcons roundtable

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons choosing to part ways with Arthur Smith dominated the news cycle after it became public around midnight on Monday. Subsequent days advanced the story about what comes next and who might take over as the Falcons next head coach.

Fan wish lists have been compiled and shared on social media. Locals and big names have been discussed a ton on Atlanta sports talk radio. Right now, that's just tossing names around without knowing if they're in Arthur Blank's plans.

We aren't going to do that here, but there are some must-have qualities that Tori McElhaney, Terrin Waack and I believe are necessary in the next head coach, which we discuss in a Falcons roundtable.

Scott Bair: Ability to build an elite staff

I don't care much about whether the Falcons hire someone from the offensive or defensive side of the ball, as long as they're a great leader and a quality game manager. There's another thing, however, that's as important as anything a head coach does in terms of scheme, player relations and building a solid locker room.

They've got to have the connections and ability to form a great staff.

If it's a defensive guy coming in as a head coach for a team needing to develop a new quarterback, who's your offensive coordinator? What's the plan to surround that signal caller with people who can help him thrive? Who are the position coaches charged with taking Bijan Robinson and Drake London to the next level?

If it's an offensive coach, who's going to lead the defense? Even the best head coaches need an excellent staff around them.

That's something I'll compliment Arthur Smith for doing well. He chose Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator, even with bigger names available to him. He brought Jerry Gray in here. He got Steve Jackson to help the secondary.

Owner Arthur Blank singled out the Falcons offensive line for being extremely well coached. That's Dwayne Ledford, ladies and gentlemen.