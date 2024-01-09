Arthur Blank, Rich McKay on the quarterback position in Atlanta: Past, present and future

Past

Blank and McKay went on the record about their exploration process in the pursuit of Deshaun Watson in March 2021. They were also presented questions about why they did not pursue Lamar Jackson in the 2023 offseason.

Starting with the topic of Watson, Blank said the decision to pursue the now Browns quarterback "was a collaborative decision" amongst Blank, McKay, Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

"There were a number of people involved in that," Blank said of the Watson exploration. "We pursued it to a point. Then, at some point, it didn't make sense for us, so we became just an observer."

Watson signed a $200 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns on March 18, 2022. The Falcons traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts on March 21, 2022, and agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Mariota on the same day. McKay claimed that despite the timing of these events, the exploration of Watson and the moving on from Ryan were not a cause and effect.

"I'm not trying to tie those two together," McKay said.

Earlier in the press conference, Blank and McKay were asked point-blank if they felt like the decision not to pursue Lamar Jackson in the 2023 offseason was a mistake. At the time, the end of February and beginning of March 2023, the Ravens were weighing the notion of placing a franchise tag on Jackson. In essence, if any team offered Jackson a deal, Baltimore would have a chance to match it. The Ravens ultimately placed the franchise tag on Jackson on March 7, 2023.

Blank said "you can debate whether or not (Jackson) really would have been available or not," and added that he didn't think not pursuing Jackson was a "mistake."

"It's easy to say yes given (Jackson's) year," the owner said. "He's obviously an incredible player, but we did not have the cap space. I think the coaching staff felt – coaching, personnel, all of us – felt collectively, but certainly Coach (Smith) and Terry, that we had an answer in (Desmond) Ridder. A younger player without that kind of contract that would have kept us from actually building the team we wanted to build."

McKay followed up saying the Falcons were in "cap rehab." The CEO agreed with Blank's assessment of the situation.