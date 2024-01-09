Three things we learned about direction of Falcons decisions from owner Arthur Blank, CEO Rich McKay

Roles defined

A large portion of the press conference included a discussion on who reports to whom in the organization. So, Blank and McKay laid out the organizational chart.

Smith did not report to Fontenot. Both Smith and Fontenot reported to McKay. The idea was that the general manager and head coach would have a 50/50 percentage of the decision making for the organization. McKay said this is how the Falcons would like to continue organizationally when they make their next coaching hire.

"In no way, shape or form would his role be diminished," McKay said of Fontenot now that Smith has been dismissed. "His role has still been to run the personnel department, which, I think the record speaks for itself."

(That "record" being what Blank described as "serious investments" in free agency that have seen "serious returns.")

When pressed about his role in the day-to-day decision making for the football team, McKay said it is his job "to give (the head coach and general manager) the support," and "not to give them the ideas."