Atlanta Falcons part ways with head coach Arthur Smith

Search for a successor to begin immediately

Jan 08, 2024 at 12:00 AM
Atlanta Falcons Staff
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed Arthur Smith as the team's head coach following a meeting Sunday night in Atlanta with Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank, and the team's CEO, Rich McKay. The Falcons' 2023 season ended earlier in the day with a loss at New Orleans.

Smith became Atlanta's head coach on Jan. 15, 2021, and led the team for three seasons. During his tenure, the Falcons finished 7-10 in each of his three seasons. He completes his tenure in Atlanta with an overall record of 21-30.

"Decisions like this are never easy and they never feel good," said Blank. "We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years. He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations. After significant thought and reflection, we have determined the best way forward for our team is new leadership in the head coaching position."

The search for a new head coach of the Falcons will begin immediately. It will be led by Blank and McKay, with input from Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot, and several other appropriate members of Blank's Atlanta Falcons and AMB Sports and Entertainment organizations. There is no timetable for filling the role.

Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank, and Atlanta Falcons CEO, Rich McKay, will meet with the media at 4 p.m. on Monday.

