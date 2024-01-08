How the Falcons got here: Atlanta parts ways with head coach Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot were hired in January 2021. The duo had never met prior to the interview process that led them to work together in Atlanta. Quickly, they began putting their staffs together. Smith hired Dave Ragone as the Falcons offensive coordinator and Dean Pees coached the defense. Smith announced in his introductory press conference that he would be calling plays for the offense, a role he maintained throughout his three seasons in Atlanta.

The outside narrative around Smith and Fontenot's first two years with the Falcons, though, had less to do with the coaching staff and front office and more to do with the salary cap constraints placed upon them.

Together, Smith and Fontenot inherited one of the most significant salary cap deficits in the league at the time. At the start of 2021, Atlanta had its work cut out for it to get under the salary cap. It wasn't going to be a one-year process to see the cap return to health, especially considering the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the league cap size, which has since increased by roughly $42 million.

At the time of their hire, the Falcons had Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Deion Jones and many others under contract. Those deals were heavy, and it was natural for the Falcons to move on from them. After drafting tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the second big move of this regime was moving on from Julio Jones. The Falcons sent Julio Jones to Tennessee for a second- and fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Over the next two years, the Falcons roster was pieced together with mid-level veteran free agents on short-term deals and young players on rookie contracts. It was all they could afford. Still, the Falcons were competitive.