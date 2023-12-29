Formula for Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule

The Falcons already know most of the teams they'll play during the 2024 season because of the formula collectively bargained when the NFL schedule expanded to 17 games.

Those opponents are locked in based on standard rotations, with the Falcons playing every team from one division in the NFC and another in the AFC each year. They also play each team in the NFC South at home and away.

The NFC East and the AFC West are up in 2024, with an equal number of games on the road and at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against these two divisions. With that and the six divisional games set, it leaves three opponents up in the air.

Those contests will feature home games against the NFC West and AFC North and a road game against the NFC North, all featuring teams of equal standing.

Since the schedule now includes 17 games, the Falcons rotate between having eight and nine home games during the regular season. In 2024, they'll have nine games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The unknown opponents will be revealed by the end of Week 18 and the exact order, dates and times will be announced next spring during the NFL schedule release.

Here's a look at the Falcons 2024 opponents. As a note, this story will be updated once the mystery opponents are set.

Falcons Home Opponents

NFC South: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: TBD

AFC North: TBD

Falcons Away Opponents

NFC South: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders

AFC West: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders