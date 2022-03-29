Arthur Blank discussed Falcons' preliminary exploration of Deshaun Watson deal

Mar 29, 2022 at 05:54 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

arthur-blank-profile
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Falcons owner Arthur Blank discussed the team's exploration of a Deshaun Watson trade Tuesday afternoon at the NFL owners meetings, the first time he has commented on the matter of possibly acquiring a quarterback facing 22 civil cases, but no criminal charges, alleging various forms of sexual misconduct.

He discussed the organization's preliminary interest in Watson and the work they did delving into his off-field matters prior to a 1 hour, 15-minute meeting with the quarterback and his agent earlier this month.

RELATED CONTENT:

"We did enough, at that point, from a legal perspective, to feel like having a conversation with him was worthwhile doing," Blank said. "One of the criminal cases [was not pursued by the grand jury]. The second one was a little later. We were comfortable with that, but we had a lot more questions if we were going to go down that path and follow it super seriously.

"The level of pursuit that we had, in the exploratory stage, was the right thing to do. If it made sense to go further than that, there would've been a much more intensive process."

The Falcons only had the one meeting with Watson, who ultimately waived his no-trade clause to allow the Houston Texans to send him to Cleveland. The Browns reportedly agreed to pay him $230 million over the life of a five-year contract.

The Browns have received criticism for the Watson acquisition, considering the off-field issues he's still facing, since making the trade.

Blank said he remains comfortable with Falcons' preliminary exploration of Watson and made a clear point to say more work would've been required before possibly acquiring him.

"The word 'explore' is the key word," Blank said. "We matched the amount of work we're doing to the word exploring. It wasn't more than that. It wasn't less than that. It was the commitment we made. We had the interview with him and that was the last of it. [The issues surrounding Watson are] an area of concern. I don't know what the truth is. I know what Deshaun says, but I also know there are 22 allegations out there and that's a very significant, serious subject."

Blank and the Falcons have a connection to Watson, a Gainesville, Ga., native who was a Falcons ball boy, but that wasn't a driving force in their decision to explore the possibility of an acquisition.

"I think our job is to pursue opportunities," Blank said, in response to a question about how the Falcons exploration was perceived. "In this case, professionally we knew he could play at a high level. We had an experience with him. He was in our facility for four years as a ball boy, developed a great relationship with Matt [Ryan] and with others in the work that he had. We had that as a frame of reference that we had, which is a little bit different. To get to the point of the interview was a comfortable commitment for us. What would've happened if we had gone further, I'm not sure."

af_22_podcast_final-whistle_logo_series-thumb__1x1_1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Break down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success with Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

Welcome to Falcons Final Whistle – an Atlanta Falcons football postgame podcast during the season that shifts gears in the offseason to answer a pressing question about the team's future each week through free agency, the NFL Draft and the offseason program.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: Analyzing Deion Jones' contract, Marcus Mariota and Cordarrelle Patterson pairing

Tori takes over the mailbag once again. 
news

Rich McKay provides insight into NFL overtime rule change

The Falcons CEO, also the NFL competition committee chairman, explains how modification wasn't just a reaction to 2021 playoffs
news

Arthur Blank focused on transitioning the Falcons well out of Matt Ryan era

Blank says trading star quarterback hurt him personally, but was the right decision for the Falcons. 
news

'We love Grady': Arthur Smith discusses Grady Jarrett, possibility of contract extension

Two-time Pro Bowler is entering a contract year in 2022
news

A man with something to prove: Why Marcus Mariota may not be what you expect 

The past few years could have left Mariota jaded, instead he's hungry for a new opportunity. Could it be with the Falcons? 
news

Falcons add another receiver in quest to remake position group

Falcons sign WR Auden Tate to one-year deal
news

Falcons bring back Qadree Ollison on one-year deal

Ollison had 105 rushing yards on 21 carries in 2021 season. 
news

Bair Mail: A Marcus Mariota scouting report, Calvin Ridley, pairing Cordarrelle Patterson with a mobile QB and Casey Hayward

We discuss all that plus my favorite prospect and who Falcons could take at No. 8 overall
news

NFL Mock Draft: Tyreek Hill trade alters first-round, Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge rushers off board early 

Falcons take USC's Drake London; Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis go to division rivals.
news

Bair Mail: On impact of Matt Ryan trade, Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones, Sam Howell and what to do at No. 8 overall

We answer your questions, including why Terry Fontenot detests the word 'rebuild' in the latest mailbag
news

Falcons add free-agent receiver to position group undergoing overhaul

KhaDarel Hodge signed one-year contract with Falcons on Friday

Top News

Arthur Blank focused on transitioning the Falcons well out of Matt Ryan era

Arthur Blank discussed Falcons' preliminary exploration of Deshaun Watson deal

Rich McKay provides insight into NFL overtime rule change

Arthur Smith doesn't expect Marcus Mariota to be Matt Ryan, will 'tailor' scheme to fit new skill set

Advertising