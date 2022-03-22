McElhaney: The things I won't soon forget about the Matt Ryan era

All I do know is that this divorce doesn't feel good. Call it a disturbance in the force, if you will. To me, It just doesn't feel right. Perhaps that's because it's all I've ever known as someone who has lived and worked in this market, as someone who's watched Ryan play almost every game since he was drafted, as someone who's asked him countless questions -- all of them he answered with poise and respect -- throughout the last two years.

Perspective, though, is important. And it's the perspective of this trade that dulls its sting.

Ryan is going to a competitor that has a roster ready to win now. It's a fresh start for Ryan, one that holds the presumption that he'll see success with his new team. Success he could see sooner rather than later.

The Falcons could have traded Ryan to a team not yet ready for a quarterback of his caliber. They didn't. Atlanta sent him to one that's playoff ready with Ryan at the helm.

In any situation, particularly that of a parting of ways, perfection isn't an option as an outcome. But this agreement holds a certain level of contentment within its grasp that feels as close to perfection as any of us will get. Perfection in this agreement isn't possible. Contentment can be.

Getting Ryan to a team that won't waste his final years in the league is the least the Falcons could do for the veteran quarterback after his 14 years in Atlanta.

Let's not overlook what Ryan is doing for Atlanta in this agreement, too. He's helping the Falcons turn the page on a chapter he began writing. It's a chapter that will go down as one of the most successful in the history of the franchise.

So, as it closes, celebrate the chapter the Ryan era was and prepare for a new one. But, Atlanta, don't forget what Ryan did for you.

There's nothing I'll be able to write that won't already be written. There's nothing I'll be able to say that won't already be said. But for the future that is Ryan's in Indianapolis and for the future that Atlanta is trying to build, there's only one phrase that seems right to use when preparing for both:

Everyone?