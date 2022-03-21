Falcons agree to terms on two-year contract with veteran QB Marcus Mariota 

The Falcons agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Marcus Mariota, the team announced on Monday, bringing in a former No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick and someone with extensive experience as a starter.
Mariota also enters this opportunity with deep knowledge of head coach Arthur Smith's system. He worked with Smith in Tennessee, when he was Titans quarterback and Smith was a tight ends coach who became offensive coordinator in 2019.
That was Mariota's last season in Tennessee, after Ryan Tannehill took hold of the starting job during that campaign. The Oregon product spent the last two years as Derek Carr's backup in Las Vegas, though he was primarily used as a change-of-pace option as a running quarterback.
His last prolonged playing stretch came in 2020, when he threw for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with nine rushes for 88 yards and a touchdown, while stepping in for an injured Carr against the Chargers.
Mariota's mobility is one of his greatest assets, able to create plays with his legs and his arm. He has an 89.5 passer rating in the NFL and a 29-32 record over 61 starts, all with Tennessee.
The Falcons still likely need to add another quarterback, with Feleipe Franks as the only other signal caller under contract. Who that person is will show whether Mariota is set to be the unquestioned starter or whether he'll have competition for the job.
