Reestablishing the connection that brought Marcus Mariota to Atlanta

The Falcons have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota, the organization announced on Monday. Mariota agreed to a two-year contract.

The organization has quite the connection with Mariota already as Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was Mariota's offensive coordinator in 2019.

Mariota was the starting quarterback for the Titans from the time he was drafted as the second overall pick in 2015 until he was replaced by Ryan Tannehill in 2019. In those years, Mariota threw for 12,000 yards and 69 touchdowns. He had a 63.2 completion percentage during that time and threw 42 interceptions.

In 2018, the Titans picked up Mariota's fifth-year option on his rookie contract. However, he finished the 2018 season with a career-low 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions and 2,528 passing yards.

When Smith took over as the Titans' offensive coordinator in 2019, Tennessee had already traded for Ryan Tannehill.

At the time of Smith's appointment, Mariota was quoted saying he was excited to work with Smith even though Smith was Mariota's fifth offensive coordinator in just as many years in the league.

"Art has been steady support since I've gotten into the league," Mariota told TennesseeTitans.com's Jim Wyatt upon Smith’s promotion in 2019. "It's been a true blessing to have gotten to know him and I'm excited to work with him. His ability to consistently get our guys prepared week in and week out has been impressive. I'm looking forward to working with him in his new role."

Prior to the start of OTAs that year, Mariota said he and Smith spoke at length about how the offense would run. A major point of discussion during that time was that Smith wanted to do everything he could to make the offense "quarterback friendly," according to a report by Titan Insider Terry McCormick.