Reestablishing the connection that brought Marcus Mariota to Atlanta

Arthur Smith was Mariota's offensive coordinator in 2019 when both were with the Tennessee Titans

Mar 21, 2022 at 03:39 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

marcus-mariota-1
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota, the organization announced on Monday. Mariota agreed to a two-year contract.

The organization has quite the connection with Mariota already as Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was Mariota's offensive coordinator in 2019.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariota was the starting quarterback for the Titans from the time he was drafted as the second overall pick in 2015 until he was replaced by Ryan Tannehill in 2019. In those years, Mariota threw for 12,000 yards and 69 touchdowns. He had a 63.2 completion percentage during that time and threw 42 interceptions.

In 2018, the Titans picked up Mariota's fifth-year option on his rookie contract. However, he finished the 2018 season with a career-low 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions and 2,528 passing yards.

When Smith took over as the Titans' offensive coordinator in 2019, Tennessee had already traded for Ryan Tannehill.

At the time of Smith's appointment, Mariota was quoted saying he was excited to work with Smith even though Smith was Mariota's fifth offensive coordinator in just as many years in the league.

"Art has been steady support since I've gotten into the league," Mariota told TennesseeTitans.com's Jim Wyatt upon Smith’s promotion in 2019. "It's been a true blessing to have gotten to know him and I'm excited to work with him. His ability to consistently get our guys prepared week in and week out has been impressive. I'm looking forward to working with him in his new role."

Prior to the start of OTAs that year, Mariota said he and Smith spoke at length about how the offense would run. A major point of discussion during that time was that Smith wanted to do everything he could to make the offense "quarterback friendly," according to a report by Titan Insider Terry McCormick.

ESPN's Turron Davenport also reported during that time that when Smith and Mariota sat down before OTAs that they mainly discussed ways in which Mariota could make plays "when things go off schedule."

Fast forward about 10 months later, and although Mariota was the starter in the season-opener, by Week 6 of the 2019 season head coach Mike Vrabel (and Smith as the offensive coordinator) had benched Mariota in favor of Tannehill. The following week, Tannehill was named the starter, and Mariota became his backup for the remainder of the season.

"We're trying to get a little spark, trying to evaluate what we're doing and how we're functioning as an offense," CBS Sports reported Vrabel saying in response to the switch.

With Tannehill signing a long-term extension with the Titans after the 2019 season ended, Mariota hit the open market. He landed with the Raiders, signing a two-year, $17.6 million contract as Derek Carr's backup.

Mariota played sparingly behind Carr over the next two seasons. He played in 11 games, completing 30 passes for 230 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Which brings us to present day…

With Ryan heading to Indianapolis, the Falcons had limited options as to what they could do at the quarterback position.

They could have traded for someone like Baker Mayfield, who is looking for a new landing spot after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson. The Falcons could have drafted Ryan's successor (an option that's technically still on the table). The Falcons had formal interviews with Matt Coral, Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis at the NFL Combine a few weeks ago. Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith and Dave Ragone were reportedly in attendance at Pickett's pro day on Monday.

However, the easier - and arguably safer - option was to grab a free agent off the open market to hold down the offense until the Falcons found a long-term solution. Enter Mariota.

Mariota reunites with his former offensive coordinator in Atlanta. As someone who has a connection to Smith and his offensive system, it may be safe to speculate that Mariota will be the starter for the Falcons in 2022.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Falcons announce changes to coaching staff

Atlanta appoints T.J. Yates to wide receivers coach, add four new coaches to staff
news

Analyzing the Falcons future at quarterback after Matt Ryan trade to Colts

With Marcus Mariota likely the Falcons bridge to their next franchise quarterback, here are a few routes the Falcons could take to find their next signal caller.
news

McElhaney: The things I won't soon forget about the Matt Ryan era

Professional and stable until the end. Putting the last 14 years into perspective dulls sting of Matt Ryan's departure
news

Falcons sign OLB Lorenzo Carter on one-year deal

The Georgia native spent the last four seasons with the Giants, totaling 14.5 sacks during that time. 
news

Falcons re-sign RB/WR hybrid Cordarrelle Patterson 

One of the biggest questions of the offseason for the Falcons is answered: Cordarrelle Patterson is coming back
news

Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot issue statements on Matt Ryan

Veteran quarterback was traded to Indianapolis Colts
news

Four questions left to answer in the wake of the Matt Ryan trade

How did the organization get here? What's next for the Falcons? 
news

Arthur Blank issues statement about Matt Ryan

The veteran quarterback was traded to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, ending 14-season run with Falcons
news

Falcons agree to terms on two-year contract with veteran QB Marcus Mariota 

Former No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick has 61 starts to his credit
news

NFL Mock Draft: Major shake-up after Deshaun Watson trade to Browns, early free agency moves

Falcons take Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux; Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett go in top 10
news

Falcons re-sign Isaiah Oliver to one-year deal

Oliver suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 vs. Washington, is expected to make a full recovery.

Top News

Thank you, Matt Ryan | A tribute to a legend

McElhaney: The things I won't soon forget about the Matt Ryan era

Analyzing the Falcons future at quarterback after Matt Ryan trade to Colts

Four questions left to answer in the wake of the Matt Ryan trade

Advertising