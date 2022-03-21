Arthur Blank issues statement about Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan accomplished a great deal during 14 seasons as Falcons starting quarterback, with a rookie of the year award, an NFL MVP, a first-team All-Pro honor and four Pro Bowls to his credit while taking Atlanta to the playoffs six times.
Arthur Blank has great admiration for what Ryan accomplished during his Falcons tenure, which came to an end Sunday when he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts.
The Falcons owner issued the following statement about Ryan and what he meant to the organization:
"Matt Ryan has been the epitome of a franchise quarterback during his time here in Atlanta. He has represented this organization with great class, professionalism and leadership, both on and off the field, over the past 14 years. It is difficult to overstate what he has meant to me personally, our organization, his teammates and our fans. From his first day in the building, Matt has given his all in the pursuit of winning a championship for Atlanta. His arrival in 2008 instantly made us a contender in the NFC and he's been our quarterback through the most successful era in Falcons history. Matt led us to the playoffs six times, including two NFC Championship games, and the first Super Bowl appearance under my stewardship of the franchise. He holds every significant passing record in club history, is an All-Pro, an NFL MVP and is without question one of the greatest players in Falcons history. He will one day be added to our Ring of Honor, and it is my belief that a bust in Canton will follow in short order.
This business is not without its difficult decisions, and while this is one of the most difficult decisions we have faced as a club, we feel it is in the best long-term interests of both the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan. On behalf of the entire Falcons organization, I wish him success as he continues his career and know that he will bring the same dedication and professionalism to his next club. We also wish health and happiness to his wife Sarah and their twin boys, Johnny and Marshall."
