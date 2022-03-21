Four questions left to answer in the wake of the Matt Ryan trade

Atlanta, Indianapolis and Ryan all came to the agreement that Ryan would move on to play with the Colts. Meanwhile, the Falcons agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota on Monday afternoon.

What is the Falcons draft compensation in the trade? How does it shift priorities for this incoming draft class?

Colts receive: QB Matt Ryan

Falcons receive: 2022 third-round pick

The Falcons need draft capital more than ever in 2022, and grabbing another mid-round pick was an important piece of this trade package. Indianapolis couldn't offer much higher than a third round pick considering they do not have a first round pick to give up this year.

The Falcons currently have the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They also have two second round slots, as they picked up the extra second round pick when they traded Julio Jones to Tennessee last offseason.

Now the Falcons have five picks all before the 100th pick of this year's draft.