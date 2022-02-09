'At some point, there will be a sunset for him': Arthur Blank on Matt Ryan's future in Atlanta

The owner of the Falcons said great franchises have successful succession plans in place at the quarterback position

Feb 09, 2022 at 05:43 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20220102_ATLatBUF_BB2_4297.jpg
Bryan Bennett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)

The sun hasn't set on the Matt Ryan era in Atlanta, but there is a sense that twilight draws near. Ryan's 14th year in the league just came to a close in January. He has two years left on his current contract. If it isn't touched during that time period, Ryan will be a free agent in 2024. So, no, the sun hasn't gone down yet, but the twilight years have arrived, and owner Arthur Blank understands that.

"At some point, there will be a sunset for him," Blank told AtlantaFalcons.com on Wednesday, "but exactly when that is I really can't tell you because I really don't know."

RELATED CONTENT:

Blank went on to say he doesn't even know for sure that Ryan knows exactly when that time will come, but Blank did reiterate that "at some point, it will become clear that (the Falcons) need to move forward."

That time - in the owner's mind it seems - hasn't arrived yet.

AF_20211114_ATLatDAL_BM3_4579
Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

Blank said he felt like Ryan had "another typical Matt Ryan year." He was productive in a new system and did what he could under the circumstances, not having "his whole host of receivers" and being hit the amount of times he was in the pocket. Blank added he thinks Ryan may be in better shape now than he was when the Falcons drafted him back in 2008.

All of that aside, though, Ryan himself has stated a number of times that he loves Atlanta and would like to stay as long as he can. He often uses the analogy that players rent their lockers. He's not looking to step away from that temporary home just yet, and that's obvious to Blank. Ultimately, though, what happens with Ryan and the path he ultimately takes in the twilight years of his career is up to Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith now.

"(Ryan) loves the game. He loves the Falcons. He loves the city and he wants to stay here," Blank said. "That's a decision the coach and general manager will make. But we have no reason to think he won't continue to be playing quarterback for us."

However, Blank as much as anyone is realistic about Ryan's future. At 36 years old, it's realistic to think Ryan could be looking at a possible retirement when this contract ends, or - even more likely - a short stint somewhere else if not with the Falcons. Brady retired at 44, Brees at 42 and Big Ben at 39. In 2024, Ryan will be 38. And for Fontenot and Smith, they're looking to build something that lasts beyond 2024. And perhaps that's why Blank said what he did next.

"Great franchises have a successful transition from one quarterback to the next," Blank said. "We want to make sure we're focused on doing the same thing. Coach understands that and so does our general manager."

And with this in mind, it's beginning to look like a succession plan could be dawning in Atlanta soon.

Building a legacy: Matt Ryan's 14th season

Matt Ryan continued to build up his legacy with his 14th season, and we were there for every highlight along the way.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen on the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen on the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
6 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stands at attention during the national anthem prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stands at attention during the national anthem prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 has a seat against during the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 has a seat against during the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 dives for a first down during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 dives for a first down during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 56

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 walking out to warm up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 walking out to warm up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and center Matt Hennessy #61 celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and center Matt Hennessy #61 celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during a game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 56

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during a game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to running back Mike Davis #28 against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to running back Mike Davis #28 against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 react after a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 react after a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talk during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 56

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talk during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Matt Ryan #2 and Josh Rosen #16 walk to the field for warmups prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Matt Ryan #2 and Josh Rosen #16 walk to the field for warmups prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 arrives to travel to New Orleans at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 6, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 arrives to travel to New Orleans at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 6, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 talk after their game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 talk after their game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks down field during the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks down field during the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 speaks to his teammates prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 speaks to his teammates prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and the offensive line during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 56

Overall view of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and the offensive line during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 rolls in the pocket during a play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 rolls in the pocket during a play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
af_22_podcast_final-whistle_logo_series-thumb__1x1_1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Break down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success with Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

Welcome to Falcons Final Whistle – an Atlanta Falcons football postgame podcast during the season that shifts gears in the offseason to answer a pressing question about the team's future each week through free agency, the NFL Draft and the offseason program.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Arthur Blank on Cordarrelle Patterson's 2021 season, possible future with Falcons

Falcons owner hopes offensive weapon can remain in Atlanta
news

'We'd love him to stay in Atlanta:' Arthur Blank discusses Calvin Ridley

Falcons owner says team remains supportive of Ridley, who stepped away to deal with his mental wellbeing
news

Bair Mail: On Malik Willis, Derek Stingley Jr., Micah Parsons and 2022 NFL Draft strategy

We also discuss prospects of trading down from No. 8 overall in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Behind the scenes with Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith, Falcons scouts at the Senior Bowl 

The Falcons entire scouting staff was in Mobile to evaluate some of the top college seniors in the country at the Senior Bowl.
news

Report: Charles London to interview for Dolphins OC job

Falcons quarterbacks coach could join Mike McDaniel's staff in Miami
news

Will the Falcons re-sign Cordarrelle Patterson? -- Question of the Week

Tori, Scott and Kris discuss Cordarrelle Patterson's future with the Falcons as free agency approaches. 
news

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons end up with LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 8 overall

Alabama OT Evan Neal goes No. 1 to Jaguars in Scott Bair's mock draft
news

Falcons mutually agree to part ways with director of pro personnel Steve Sabo

Sabo spent 12 season with the Falcons in various scouting roles 
news

Kyle Pitts gets in the end zone at 2022 Pro Bowl

Pitts and long snapper Josh Harris represented the Falcons in Las Vegas on Sunday. 
news

Catching up with Josh Harris at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

After a decade in the league, Harris will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance alongside Kyle Pitts. 
news

Bair Mail: On efficient use of free agency, where to address receiver issues, Calvin Ridley, Marlon Davidson

Trading down in 2022 NFL Draft also discussed in Friday's mailbag

Top News

'We'd love him to stay in Atlanta:' Arthur Blank discusses Calvin Ridley

'At some point, there will be a sunset for him': Arthur Blank on Matt Ryan's future in Atlanta

Behind the scenes with Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith, Falcons scouts at the Senior Bowl 

Arthur Blank on Cordarrelle Patterson's 2021 season, possible future with Falcons

Advertising