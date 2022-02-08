Will the Falcons re-sign Cordarrelle Patterson? -- Question of the Week

Fontenot has said the best form of free agency is signing your own players. With that thought in mind, where do you prioritize Patterson in regards to other Falcons free agents?

Tori: In my mind, there are three free agents you potentially prioritize if you're the Falcons: Patterson, Foye Oluokun and Russell Gage. I – personally – would put Oluokun over Patterson and Gage. I say this because I think it would be easier (and cheaper) to find offensive skill players that could one day replace Patterson and Gage's production than it would to find a young emerging linebacker who knows Pees' scheme as well as Oluokun does as the MIKE linebacker. I don't foresee the Falcons being able to re-sign all three. So, if they can only sign one, I'd prioritize Oluokun over Patterson, and Gage, too.

Kris: This is a difficult question. Patterson will be 31 in March and his production and usage during the last four games of the season plummeted. I think Oluokun would be a higher priority signing than Patterson. Patterson's value and priority depend on whether Fontenot and Smith believe he can recreate his breakout season. If they believe Patterson can be that guy, it would be hard to argue against prioritizing a player who won games for the Falcons as a legitimate receiver and rusher. And he led the team in rushing touchdowns and receiving yards.

Scott: I'm with Tori and Kris in putting Foye Oluokun atop the list, but I'm going to take it a step farther here. Because of the Falcons' limited cap space, they'll have to focus on one deal at a time and decide what to do with the remainder. They should lock Oluokun down – they'll find some ways to free up some space – and see what they have left to work with. That'll determine what they can do with remaining players. Getting Oluokun done before he hits the open market would be ideal, so they can proceed with their offseason plan after getting what I consider the top priority done.

There will be an opportunity to reach an agreement with Patterson in time, and the Falcons will be better for it.

If we're looking at Spotrac, Patterson's current projected market value is two years, $18.2 million (an average salary of $9.1 million a year). Could the Falcons muster up the money to make a competitive offer?

Tori: Sure the Falcons are in a better position regarding the salary cap this year than they were last offseason, but they're not out of the woods yet. Because of big contracts that have been restructured a number of times (i.e. Matt Ryan's contract), the Falcons still have to be smart about the money they spend this offseason in much of the same way they were last offseason. That essentially means they cannot spend money they do not have, and I am not 100 percent sure they will have the means to come close to meeting Patterson's market value this offseason. I'm not even 50 percent sure they can.

OK, fine: real talk. I don't think they can do it. Nor do I think they should when you also consider the other needs they have across the entire 2022 roster. Look. I thoroughly enjoyed watching Patterson, and I have a lot of respect for him and his career. At the end of the day, though, this is a question about money. And the cap just doesn't look like it'll work in his favor, in my opinion.

Kris: I am not sure if the Falcons would be comfortable doing $18.2 million over two years, but I could potentially see the team getting close to that number on a yearly average. For example, a two-year heavily incentivized $12 million deal with only the first year $6 million guaranteed seems like one I could potentially see the Falcons doing. But anything higher than that seems like a stretch for a team with many needs elsewhere.