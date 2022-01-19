Outside Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews, changes are possible along offensive line -- Falcons breakdown

Primary 2021 production:

Jake Matthews: 3 sacks, 5 hits, 18 hurries allowed; PFF grades: Pass blk: 77.2; Run blk: 58.8

Jalen Mayfield: 11 sacks, 21 hits, 25 hurries allowed; PFF grades: Pass blk: 27.6; Run blk: 67.0

Matt Hennessy: 3 sacks, 1 hit, 28 hurries allowed; PFF grades: Pass blk: 50.5; Run blk: 88.9

Chris Lindstrom: 0 sacks, 8 hits, 23 hurries allowed; PFF grades: Pass blk: 65.3; Run blk: 88.2

Kaleb McGary: 9 sacks, 10 huts, 22 hurries allowed; PFF grades: Pass blk: 50.6; Run blk: 71.4

* Arthur Smith's statement that stats don't tell the whole story clearly applies to offensive linemen. These numbers don't encapsulate performance. They're meant to only add (somewhat limited) context.

Who stays: Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, Matt Hennessy, Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield, Drew Dalman

On the chopping block: Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett, Josh Andrews, Rick Leonard

Biggest offseason question: How many faces will change in the starting lineup?

Every offensive member of the front five is under contract in 2022, creating the prospect that the Falcons could have true continuity. That's desired by offensive lines everywhere. That also doesn't mean it will happen. While left tackle Jake Matthews and right guard Chris Lindstrom are locks to retain their posts, every other spot is up in the air to some degree.

The original plan was for Jalen Mayfield to develop as an understudy but was forced into steady action. Would the Michigan product be better continuing to learn by doing to take a step back and work behind a veteran addition?

Taking over for Alex Mack is a tough task. Can't easily fill those shoes. Coaches still have to evaluate whether Hennessy's the guy moving forward, or if they can find an upgrade to help run the show.

The Falcons just drafted Kaleb McGary in the first round a few years back. Would the Falcons take another tackle high in the NFL draft? They could at least bring in competition, though upper-echelon right tackles make big bucks the Falcons probably won't want to pay this offseason. Still, though McGary was uneven again in 2021 and it's fair to wonder if an upgrade is required.