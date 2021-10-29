Why you should stop taking Jake Matthews for granted -- Falcons Daily

He doesn't yell or scream but, when he speaks, you listen. He sets the practice tone and is committed to constant growth. And when he's on the field, Matthews is tough to beat. He hasn't given up a sack this season, per Pro Football Focus, allowing just six quarterback pressures in 277 pass-blocking snaps.

That's, you know, pretty good. Even so, Matthews refuses to rest on that.

"Jake is playing at an extremely high level right now," Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said. "He's playing really good football but, each week, he sees little things where he can continue to grow. He embraces that challenge. You see him working so hard to do improve.

"He sets the standard for the culture in our room. From the style of play to the expectations for the group, and the fact that the guys are having fun out there. It's great to see Jake out there every day, working hard but having fun at the same time. That's something all the guys pick up on."

The Falcons offensive line is young. It features a rookie, a second-year pro and two guys in their third season. Matthews is now the old man in the room, with young talent looking to him as example for how to operate and execute well at an NFL level.

That's why I spent the week finding out what makes Matthews tick and how he operates. That's why I'm writing about him now. He plays a massive role on this team, on an offensive line that has shown improvement each week and is essential in the process of Ryan distributing the ball to a group of dynamic skill players. That work as gone largely unnoticed on the outside. It's time to change that.