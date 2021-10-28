Ridley is wearing an Alabama white long sleeve dri-fit with black shorts and slides during our film session at Falcons headquarters, but it is as if he has his helmet, gloves, and cleats on and is back at Alabama as he takes me through some of his best college routes. He's at the edge of his seat. Moving his hands, his head, even making grunting noises with each of his cuts on the screen. His favorite route of the 52-second montage comes from a game against Mississippi State in 2017. Ridley says he was running what Alabama called a "spin" route. The purpose of the route against Mississippi State's zone coverage is to get the linebacker to over-commit to Ridley's route.

"The corner actually takes it!" a surprised Ridley says, laughing as he watches himself confuse the Bulldog defense. "I ran this play earlier, and I didn't get it, and I felt the safety driving on me, so I told myself the next time I get it, Ima cut back on them."

Ridley caught the ball at the 45-yard line, planted his left foot, cut in the opposite direction, and left the Bulldog safety behind him. He took the pass 65-yards before being forced out of bounds.

"Yeah, that's exactly what Slide Rid is right there," Ridley says. "That's exactly what that mean. I made I made a guy miss and took it up the sideline. That's slide."

Ridley earned the nickname V8 in high school – like the eight-cylinder engine – because he wore the number 8 and his explosiveness after the catch. Soon though, he outgrew the moniker. Friends began screaming "Slide Rid" when he broke away from defenses to score touchdowns, and the new nickname stuck. Today Ridley even has a gold chain that reads "Slidee Riddd."

When he got to Alabama, it became more challenging for Ridley to create space and "slide" as easily as he did in high school. Ridley learned to study film more as he faced top cornerbacks of the SEC and around the nation. He began looking for different things in defensive backs, from their leverage to how they used their hands and feet. Still, his biggest challenge came each day at practice, facing teammates Marlon Humphrey, Cyrus Jones, and other future NFL defensive backs.

"I had to really bring it every day," Ridley said. "Practice helped the game be really easy in college. I'm getting jammed up going against hard press corners every down, man it was just tough."

Ridley grew close with Keary Colbert, then-assistant wide receivers coach at Alabama. Each week they would watch film together on cornerbacks across the country. Colbert, who played six seasons in the NFL, calls Ridley a "route technician" and one of the most gifted receivers he has ever seen.

"To this day, I still show his routes to my receivers that I'm coaching," said Colbert, now wide receivers coach at the University of Southern California. "For young receivers, he's a dude you definitely want to watch and study. He had an ability to really sell his route, then all of a sudden stick his foot in the ground and make a defensive back go in the opposite direction."

Colbert wasn't the only coach that Ridley made a lasting impact on.

Mike Locksley, who was offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Alabama during Ridley's time, still remembers a play Ridley made against Florida State in 2017.

"He beat the guy so bad that it was such a wide-open throw," said Locksley, now head coach at the University of Maryland. "His ability to get in and out of breaks at full speed — most guys have to slow down — but he just had this ability to drop his weight, not waste motion and get in and out of cuts really clean."

To this day, Locksley uses Ridley as the standard of a great college receiver, and he holds his receivers to that level.