The story statistics do and do not tell about Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell: Falcons Daily

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Sometimes a player's stat line will tell the whole story. Sometimes it won't. And it's OK that both of these things are true simultaneously. When it comes to the way the Falcons defense is playing, particularly when you break down individual performances, you can juxtapose these two ideas using two of the biggest names on this Falcons defense: Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell.

Both have meant a lot to any success this Atlanta defense has had, but they've done so in different ways. Terrell's coverage numbers are off the charts. Meanwhile, Jarrett is barely showing up in a stat sheet. That doesn't mean one is playing better than the other. It's actually the opposite. They're both playing very well in Dean Pees' scheme, whether they show up on a stat sheet or not.

Starting with Terrell, the Falcons 2020 first round draft pick has been targeted just 20 times this season. He's given up nine catches for a total of 56 yards. If you're wondering why you may not hear Terrell's name called on Sunday very often, it's actually a simple answer: There's very little action on his side of the field with quarterbacks actively choosing to look the other way. Terrell has a 77.4 PFF coverage grade. That's good enough to land him in the top 15 of cornerbacks in the league.