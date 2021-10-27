Ranking Younghoe Koo's best field goals with Atlanta: Falcons Daily

4. The 52-yarder vs. Tampa Bay in 2020

I actually had a completely different field goal in this spot. In my original list, I put Koo's career-long 54-yarder against Carolina last year at No. 4. Then, I spoke to Koo after practice. I told him I was working on this ranking, and I asked for his input. As he started his own list, it actually matched up perfectly to mine. He listed four of the five field goal on this list (of which I write just because I am pretty proud of myself that I narrowed it down to the ones he was thinking about, too). But where I had his career-long, he had this 52-yarder against the Buccaneers. And since this is a list about Koo, he gets the final say.