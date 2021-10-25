The confidence in Younghoe Koo, Matt Ryan: Inside Tori's Notebook

Commander Ryan

Here's the thing: The longer I've covered the Falcons the more I've felt like the people who don't want Ryan in Atlanta are a vocal minority. If you know football at all, you know how much of an asset Ryan is under center. And I think the majority of Falcons fans feel that way. They perhaps don't always say so, because after all, if you're leaving a restaurant review you're more likely to take the time to leave a negative one than a positive one. Same goes for those who appreciate the quarterback Ryan is vs. those who don't. But I'm going off on a tangent...

Yes, there was that fumble in the fourth quarter that we all could have done without (obviously no one would want that moment back more than Ryan himself), but it's what happened before and after the fumble that is the marker of who Ryan is. After a lackluster opening drive, Ryan strung productive possessions together through the first half and into the second.

Then, there was the fumble and Miami's emergence back into the game. But something that may have been overlooked is Ryan's ability to overlook the fumble and to go out in the final two minutes and lead the charge down the field. He hit Pitts for two big gains in back-to-back plays. He got the offense moving, and set up Koo in the exact spot he needed to be in to win the game. Ryan finished the day with over 300 passing yards and two touchdowns, and while that's what a stat line you want from Ryan, it's his command of the offense that means the most in the Falcons win.