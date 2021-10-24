Cordarrelle Patterson reaches unique milestone in 30-28 win over Miami Dolphins

Patterson became the first player with 10+ rushing touchdowns, 10+ receiving Touchdowns, and 5+ kickoff returns for touchdowns since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970.

Oct 24, 2021 at 03:37 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

AF_20211024_ATLatMIA_DW1_6987
Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

With a rushing touchdown on Sunday, Cordarrelle Patterson became the first player with 10+ rushing touchdowns, 10+ receiving Touchdowns, and 5+ kickoff returns for touchdowns since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970.

Patterson has made a name for himself in the NFL by dominating in special teams as a kick returner; his eight kickoff return touchdowns are tied for the most in NFL history. But in his first season with the Falcons, Patterson is showing that he is much more than just a returner and has become one of the team's best offensive weapons.

The touchdown was Patterson's fifth of the season passing his season-high of four from his rookie season.

final whistle logo 1x1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Bair: Falcons erasing old narratives one clutch win at a time

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan establishing mindset required to perform under pressure
news

Jaylinn Hawkins, Ade Ogundeji, Foye Oluokun make game-changing plays in win over Miami Dolphins

The Falcons defense forced turnovers and made plays when needed most in the 30-28 win. 
news

Tori's Takeaways: Kyle Pitts is as advertised, performance in Miami proves it 

After a 163-yard receiving day, Arthur Smith says this is what the Falcons always expected from their No. 4 overall draft pick. 
news

Bair: Three gut reactions after Falcons win over Dolphins

Falcons secure 30-28 victory on second fourth-quarter comeback this season
news

Falcons inactives: Feleipe Franks, starting offensive line change impact lineup

Falcons keep Kaleb McGary on reserve/COVID-19 list, will not play in Miami
news

Five things to watch when Falcons travel to Miami on Sunday

Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage return, but Dante Fowler is out with knee injury
news

What Dante Fowler heading to injured reserve means for Falcons defense

Veteran edge rusher placed on IR with knee injury
news

Bair Mail: Jaylinn Hawkins and Erik Harris, NFL draft needs and the NFC's No. 7 seed

We cover it all in Friday's mailbag
news

Falcons Daily: If you're not paying attention to Ade Ogundeji's development, you should

The fifth round pick has been relied on more as each game passes. Now he's gearing up for even more responsibility in Week 7 with Dante Fowler out.
news

Falcons injury report: Pass rush gets bad news about Dante Fowler availability vs. Miami Dolphins

Avery Williams doubtful with hamstring injury on team's injury report
news

Who will win, Falcons or Dolphins? Experts' Picks

The Falcons are back from the bye and heading to South Beach

Top News

Bair: Falcons erasing old narratives one clutch win at a time

Bair: Three gut reactions after Falcons win over Dolphins

Tori's Takeaways: Kyle Pitts is as advertised, performance in Miami proves it 

Every Kyle Pitts catch from 163-yard game | Week 7

Advertising