Cordarrelle Patterson reaches unique milestone in 30-28 win over Miami Dolphins

With a rushing touchdown on Sunday, Cordarrelle Patterson became the first player with 10+ rushing touchdowns, 10+ receiving Touchdowns, and 5+ kickoff returns for touchdowns since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970.
Patterson has made a name for himself in the NFL by dominating in special teams as a kick returner; his eight kickoff return touchdowns are tied for the most in NFL history. But in his first season with the Falcons, Patterson is showing that he is much more than just a returner and has become one of the team's best offensive weapons.
The touchdown was Patterson's fifth of the season passing his season-high of four from his rookie season.