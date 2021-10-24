Jaylinn Hawkins, Ade Ogundeji, Foye Oluokun make game-changing plays in win over Miami Dolphins

After back-to-back punts by the Falcons in the third quarter, Matt Ryan threw an interception after Ridley was struck as soon as he caught the ball that popped into Xavien Howard's hands.

With the Falcons only leading 20-14, the crowd was re-energized and it seemed the momentum had shifted to the Dolphins. Then on the Dolphins' first play, Grady Jarrett rushed through the middle of the offensive line, getting to Tua Tagovailoa quickly. As Jarrett pulled Tagovailoa down, he threw the ball into the air into the hands of Foye Oluokun, who took the interception 56 yards to the Miami 14-yard line.

"I think he was tryna play some hero ball," he said, "... I was there doing my zone drop and moving with the quarterback, and he kinda overthrew it, so I just capitalized off that."

Oluokun who said he was an All-State wide receiver in high school, was looking to take the interception back for a touchdown.

"I was trying to score," he said. "I pulled away from the lineman. I saw the tight end on the right I pulled away from. I was just hoping and praying I didn't get tackled."

Coach Arthur Smith described the play as huge for the Falcons.

"That's being a team," Smith said. "That's what we gotta be at all three phases. That's how you become a team that plays off each other."

The Falcons defense was not perfect, however.

The Falcons scored following the Oluokun interception giving the Falcons a 27-14 lead. Then, the Dolphins marched down the field in back-to-back possessions for touchdowns to give the Dolphins a 28-27 lead with 2:27 left in the game. Not to mention, the Dolphins' tight ends combined for 14 catches, 145 yards, and one touchdown.