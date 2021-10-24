Bair: Falcons erasing old narratives one clutch win at a time

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan establishing mindset required to perform under pressure

Oct 24, 2021 at 07:29 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Falcons were up 13 points early in Sunday's fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins, with a chance to cruise to a comfortable victory.

That didn't happen.

The Dolphins responded with a touchdown drive. Then Matt Ryan lost a fumble while scrambling to convert a third down. Miami scored again to take a slim, late lead.

There was a clear and obvious opportunity to say, "Here we go again."

Hard to fault those of you who took it. Old habits die hard.

That tendency, however, might be dying a slow death by recent results. Flashing back to previous seasons isn't logical anymore, not with a new head coach and new front office and new contributors and certain rookie tight end with a penchant for coming through in the clutch.

We must look at what this group has done thus far, with a growing sample size over four straight games that have come down to the wire.

The Falcons engineered two late scoring drives to beat the New York Giants. They simply gave one away at home against Washington. Can't convince me otherwise. Falcons should've won that game, period, but I digress. They held a late lead against the New York Jets in London, closing that game out with an excellent offensive drive.

They came through in the clutch again here at Hard Rock Stadium, earning a 30-28 victory over the Dolphins with Younghoe Koo's decisive field goal as time expired.

Three out of four ain't bad. It doesn't erase an old (and tired) narrative. They'll have to perform well under pressure more often than not. No team is perfect down the stretch, and the Falcons will lose some heartbreakers. That doesn't mean "here we go again" applies.

The belief instilled by head coach Arthur Smith for those big moments certainly does. It certainly did on Sunday afternoon, when the Falcons got knocked down but never out.

The confidence comes from the top down, then from the quarterback out. Ryan wasn't worried about a late interception or a lost fumble Miami turned into points when he took possession at the end.

His mindset while waiting for one last opportunity contained no doom and gloom those clinging to the past may have felt. He did some quick math after that lost fumble and knew the Falcons could control their own fate.

"If they score a touchdown, three points are going to win the game," Ryan said of his thinking after the fumble. "If they don't, three points will win the game. That's it.

"You're pissed that you turned it over and gave them a short field but those things happen. It's hard league. You have to be able to put it behind you and have the confidence and the guts to go out there and let it rip on that last drive."

Ryan let it rip to Kyle Pitts, who hauled in a 23-yard pass to start the drive. Then he dropped another dime to Pitts for 28 more despite Xavien Howard smothering the tight end in coverage.

The Falcons were in field-goal range, with time on the clock. What happened next was as important as anything. They ran three straight times, forced Miami to exhaust their timeouts and got a first down. It was all Koo essentially from extra-point range to secure the win.

"We got the ball with a chance to go win," Smith said. "Our guys have a big-time mindset, and that's what it's all about. As a defense, we want to stop them. As an offense, we want to say, 'Good. Give us the ball. Give us a chance. We're going to go down there and close it out.' That's what it was."

That's what they did on Sunday, what they've done in each win this season. It has inspired confidence in the locker room. Maybe, just maybe, it will do the same throughout the fan base.

Game Photos | Week 7 Falcons at Miami

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins during Week 7 of 2021.

Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon #21 celebrates after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon #21 celebrates after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Duron Harmon/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins players talk after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins players talk after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Vaughters #93 poses with Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett #57 after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Vaughters #93 poses with Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett #57 after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

James Vaughters, Brennan Scarlett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses with Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins #94, nose tackle Raekwon Davis #98, and free safety Jevon Holland #8 after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses with Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins #94, nose tackle Raekwon Davis #98, and free safety Jevon Holland #8 after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Jevon Holland/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 and Miami Dolphins defensive back Brandon Jones #29 pose after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 and Miami Dolphins defensive back Brandon Jones #29 pose after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Ta'Quon Graham, Brandon Jones/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 talks with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle #17 after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 talks with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle #17 after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Richie Grant, Jaylen Waddle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is interviewed after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is interviewed after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 leaves the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 leaves the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons players pray together after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons players pray together after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the game-winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the game-winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Foye Oluokun/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Foye Oluokun/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 lines up during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 lines up during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after an interception during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after an interception during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Jaylinn Hawkins/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen on the sideline during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen on the sideline during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen on the sideline during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen on the sideline during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Foye Oluokun/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the second half of a game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 celebrates after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the second half of a game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Deion Jones, Tua Tagovailoa/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 is seen on the sideline during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 is seen on the sideline during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

T.J. Green/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the offense onto the field during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the offense onto the field during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Erik Harris/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Deion Jones/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Deion Jones/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 lines up during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 lines up during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Darren Hall/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Russell Gage/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Russell Gage/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Jaylinn Hawkins/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Russell Gage/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after an interception during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after an interception during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Jaylinn Hawkins/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Tajae Sharpe/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass to wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass to wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Russell Gage/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 is seen on the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 is seen on the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Daren Bates #53 is seen on the sideline during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Daren Bates #53 is seen on the sideline during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Daren Bates/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sidelines during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sidelines during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 lines up during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 lines up during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons celebrate after blocking a field goal attempt during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons celebrate after blocking a field goal attempt during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Adetokunbo Ogundeji/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 celebrates after breaking up a pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 celebrates after breaking up a pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Fabian Moreau/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes a snap during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes a snap during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 lines up during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 lines up during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 rushes the passer during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 rushes the passer during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Adetokunbo Ogundeji/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Olamide Zaccheaus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Steven Means, Deion Jones, Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Steven Means/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 stand at attention for the national anthem prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 stand at attention for the national anthem prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley, Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith stands at attention for the national anthem prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith stands at attention for the national anthem prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are seen during the national anthem prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons are seen during the national anthem prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen on the sideline during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen on the sideline during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight ends Hayden Hurst #81 and Kyle Pitts #8 warms u prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight ends Hayden Hurst #81 and Kyle Pitts #8 warms u prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Christian Blake/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons warm up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons warm up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight ends Kyle Pitts #8 and Hayden Hurst #81 warm up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight ends Kyle Pitts #8 and Hayden Hurst #81 warm up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons warm up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons warm up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field during warmups prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field during warmups prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons warm up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons warm up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Keith Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
