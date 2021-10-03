Bair: Here's how Falcons can break cycle of 'here we go again' finishes

ATLANTA – Foye Oluokun used three words to describe the Falcons locker room after losing a late lead in Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Somber. Disdain. Disappointment.

The Yale graduate picked some powerful ones. They may have also characterized you after that heartbreaker, combining sadness and regret with a twinge of anger, maybe even contempt.

That's a feeling that feels all too familiar in these parts. The Falcons have been on the wrong end of these losses a lot lately, especially in recent seasons.

Maybe what happened here against Washington conjured flashbacks of last year's Dallas-Chicago two-step. Maybe Todd Gurley crossed the goal line (again) in your mind again when he wasn't supposed to.

Oluokun was around for those disappointments, feeling loss right there with you. That's why the middle linebacker's insight matters here.

The man's a competitor who truly feels the impact of these results. You could see that on the field and during his post-game press conference, where his body language made clear how difficult this loss was to take.

It's also why we must listen when he said that this experience was subtly different.