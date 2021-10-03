Tori's Takeaways: When a drop of rain turns into a flood in 34-30 loss to the Washington Football Team

The Falcons offense had its chance to put this game away. It actually had a few chances in the fourth quarter, to be honest.

One moment in particular came when the Falcons got the ball back with 3:52 left in the game. Washington had just cut the score to 30-28. All the Falcons need to do was burn the clock, but they couldn't. Instead, they went three-and-out. Mike Davis was dropped for a loss of three on first down. He got those yards back on second down, but the damage had been done, and a five-yard pass to Davis on third down didn't give the Falcons enough to convert. They were forced to punt, giving the ball back to Washington with two minutes left in the game. It was plenty of time to go down and do what they ended up doing to win it.

"If we want to be the kind of football team we want to be and the type of offense we want to be you get in those situations you want to move the football, burn the clock and get some first downs and win that football game. We didn't do it," Ryan said. "That part is disappointing, and we have to improve there."

So, you see, this loss isn't on one particular facet of the game. It's on the offense's inability to burn the clock late. It's on the defense giving up too many big chunk plays late. It's on the defensive backs for not coming down with manageable interceptions, or keeping things in front of them. It's on the receivers for not making some key catches down the stretch. There were one too many dropped passes.